Remembering Orange County’s Korean War Casualties

Garden Grove High School alums Ramon Alba, Bernal Donaciano Almazan, David Pecor and Loren Rylance died in the Korean War within three years of graduation, according to the Garden Grove High School Alumni Association.

Anaheim High School had seven alumni killed in the war, according to the Anaheim High School Alumni Association.

And three Orange County men, Frederick Cornell, 29, Thomas Vega, 21, and Robert Zuver, 18, were captured within months of the war’s beginning on June 20, 1950 and died in captivity.

Fifty-nine U.S. Military members from Orange County died in the Korean War out of a total 2,611 California casualties, according to the National Archives. The war lasted from June 20, 1950 to July 27, 1953 and, according to the U.S. Defense Department, more than 36,500 service members from throughout the United States were killed.

Voice of OC used the National Archives to create the list below of Orange County Korean War casualties.

The Archives uses the designation “unknown” when only the county where the war casualty lived is known. Much of Orange County was unincorporated at the time of the Korean War.

Please remember these men this Memorial Day.