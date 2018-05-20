The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

MICHELLE STEEL

Supervisor, Second District

For Immediate Release

May 17, 2018

Contact: Michelle Cook

Mobile: (714) 336-6164

Office: (714)834-3220

Supervisor Michelle Steel Attends Meeting with President Trump to Discuss California ‘Sanctuary’ Laws

Supervisor Michelle Steel participated in a meeting at the White House with President Trump and representatives from other California anti-sanctuary cities and counties on Wednesday to discuss her efforts against California ‘sanctuary’ laws. Other attendees included Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, and Congressional Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I was very pleased with the support the president showed during the meeting including bringing in Secretary Nielsen, Attorney General Sessions, and Director Homan to hear directly from us and what we are facing” said Supervisor Michelle Steel.

“Between January and April of this year, 338 illegal alien criminals were released from jails and into Orange County instead of being directly transferred to ICE because of these dangerous laws. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“The president was very welcoming and patient as he listened to all of us. It was refreshing to have someone to share our concerns about the dangerous criminals being released on our streets. Such a curtesy has never been offered by our state leaders.

“It was a very productive meeting and President Trump encouraged each of our efforts including looking into whether his administration can directly support local cities and counties who have been sued for pushing against California’s ‘sanctuary’ laws.

“I would like to thank President Trump for graciously hosting us, for putting public safety first, and for helping us to defend our constitutional duties.”

