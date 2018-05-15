Voice of OC Publisher discusses 2018 O.C. elections on Inside OC with Rick Reiff

Voice of OC election coverage goes out on PBS So Cal this week with Rick Reiff’s Inside OC show focusing on the most high profile elections in Orange County for the June Primary.

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was a guest speaker on this week’s Inside OC with Rick Reiff along with Chapman University’s Michael Moodian.

“Primary Battles” was the 20th episode of season 11. The discussion talked about the issues and candidates to watch in the Congressional and county seats up for election this year. The episode can be watched HERE.