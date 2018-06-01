The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 1, 2018

CONTACT:

Nicole Lampe, Resource Media, 415-341-4521, nicole@resource-media.org

Desalination deal draws criticism from groups concerned about water affordability

ORANGE COUNTY, CA—Today Orange County Water District released the terms of a new agreement with Poseidon Water for a corporate desalination plant proposed for Huntington Beach. The agreement would require Orange County ratepayers to buy Poseidon’s costly desalinated water for 30-35 years, while guaranteeing a profit for Poseidon’s investors.

The proposed billion-dollar desalination plant has been widely opposed for years. Conservation and equity groups are concerned about its impact on water affordability, as well as harm the plant will cause to sea life, pollution of ocean and groundwater, and carbon emissions.

In addition to concerns about cost, critics point out that Poseidon plans to use outdated technology banned in 2010 for use by coastal power plants. Poseidon wants to use an open ocean intake pipe from the AES Huntington Beach Generating Station. The company intends to screen the pipe, but scientific studies compiled by the State Water Board indicate the 1-milimeter screens Poseidon plans to use would only reduce by one percent the entrapment and death of millions of small fish and shellfish that form the base of the ocean food web.

Seawater desalination is highly energy-intensive, requiring three times more energy than recycling. Poseidon’s proposed plant will use enough electricity to power 30,000 homes, and the new term sheet stipulates that Orange County Water District and its ratepayers will cover the cost of rising energy rates.

“The economic and environmental cost of Poseidon’s project is impossible to justify, especially following the passage of new water efficiency legislation that will help Orange County stretch existing supplies” said Garry Brown, president of Orange County Coastkeeper. “Desalination will cost families an extra $3-6 per month, but what about businesses? What will the added cost be for a hotel with 200 rooms, or a restaurant with 50 tables?”

The term sheet, which Orange County Water District proposes to adopt at its June 6 meeting, was negotiated behind closed doors with Poseidon. While ratepayers will pay for the plant, they are being given just three business days to review the proposed terms before the district’s meeting and vote.

Poseidon’s proposal will be considered later this year by the California Coastal Commission and Santa Ana Regional Water Board. Both agencies must approve the project before it can be built. The project also hinges on receipt of an uncertain multimillion dollar subsidy from Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Finally, the permit granted by the State Lands Commission last October is being challenged in court because the commission failed to consider whether the water is needed, how it will be distributed, and the full range of environmental impacts. A final decision should be forthcoming in fall 2018.

For more about the project, and its opposition, visit www.californiadesalfacts.org.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.