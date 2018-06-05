Democrats Take Narrow Lead in Early Results for 4th District Supervisor

Early election results show two Democrats taking a narrow lead in the north Orange County race for 4th District county supervisor.

If the lead holds, Republicans would be shut out from the runoff election for the seat in November, and Democrats would have a seat on the county Board of Supervisors for the first time in more than a decade.

The top two candidates advance to the November runoff election, unless one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the primary election vote.

A significant, but unknown, number of votes have yet to be reported.

As of 11 p.m., Democrat Fullerton Mayor Doug Chaffee was at 21.2 percent, Democrat retired firefighter Joe Kerr was at 20.9 percent, Republican La Habra Mayor Tim Shaw was at 20.5 percent, and Republican Anaheim Councilwoman Lucille Kring was at 18.5 percent.

They were trailed by La Habra Councilwoman Rose Espinoza (10.1 percent), and county budget analyst Cynthia Aguirre (8.8 percent).

The results as of 11 p.m. reflect roughly 62 to 69 percent of the total estimated ballots cast countywide, based on a rough estimate from Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley of 27 to 30 percent total turnout.

The early results include most mail-in ballots received by the registrar, as well as in-person early voting, and a portion of the votes cast in person on Election Day.

Officials do not know how many ballots are currently in the mail. Under state law, ballots mailed on or before Election Day are counted and included in the final result after they’re received by the Registrar.

Six candidates are vying for the seat on the county Board of Supervisors, which oversees the $6 billion county administration of homelessness, mental health, social services, law enforcement and other services.

This election year, Republicans are seeking to preserve all seats on the five-member county board, which officially is non-partisan. Democrats are aiming for what would be their first full supervisor term in three decades.

On the Republican side are Shaw, the mayor of La Habra who works as government affairs director for the Pacific West Association of Realtors and is supported by realtor associations and most of the current county supervisors; and Kring, an Anaheim councilwoman and attorney who is supported by top business leaders in Anaheim.

On the Democrat side are Kerr, a retired county firefighter, fire captain, and firefighters’ union president; and Chaffee, the mayor of Fullerton and an attorney.

Two other candidates, both Democrats, raised and spent far less campaign money than the other four candidates. They are Espinoza, a La Habra councilwoman and director of the nonprofit Rosie’s Garage; and Aguirre, a county budget analyst who also is an elected school board member at the La Habra City School District.

The north county 4th District includes most of Anaheim and Buena Park, as well as the cities of Fullerton, Brea, La Habra, Placentia, and unincorporated areas.

The election comes as homelessness and affordable housing rank among the top voter concerns, with encampments popping up across Orange County, including north county, and larger portions of household budgets going toward housing.

Other issues facing county government are sharply escalating law enforcement spending, problems with the mental health system, and Sacramento short-changing Orange County’s property tax revenue to the tune of $200 million or more per year.

Under Orange County’s system for electing supervisors, a candidate wins the seat outright in Tuesday’s primary if they received more than half of the votes. If no candidate got more than 50 percent, then the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff in November.

Since 1987, Democrats have occupied a single seat on the five-member board for just half of a four-year term, from 2005 to 2006, when then Supervisor Lou Correa was elected to the state Senate.

Democrats have a 9 percentage-point lead in voter registration within the 4th District, with 40 percent of voters registered as Democrats versus 31 percent Republican and 25 percent with no party preference.

One of the biggest factors in elections is who actually turns out to vote, and primary elections in non-presidential election years have the largest advantage for Republicans, who turn out in larger proportions than Democrats.

The 4th District’s registered voters are 50 percent non-Latino, Asian, or African American; 34 percent Latino; and 15 percent Asian, according to the firm Political Data, Inc.

The winner replaces Supervisor Shawn Nelson, who could not run again due to term limits and campaigned instead for Congress.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.