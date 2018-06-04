Irvine Election Guide for the June 2018 Primary

Tuesday is Election Day for California’s 2018 primary, and the following is a rundown of news stories for Irvine residents about races for the 45th Congressional District, district attorney, sheriff, and city ballot measures on a veterans cemetery, taxes, and real estate development.

Turnout is expected to be low, making each vote even more impactful than in larger-turnout elections. About 25 to 27 percent of registered voters are projected to cast ballots in Orange County, according to a rough estimate from elections officials.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.

To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.

United States Representative, 45th District

Cities in this district: Lake Forest, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, and portions of Anaheim Hills, Orange, Tustin, Laguna Woods and Laguna Hills.

Overview of the race and candidates:

More info:

District Attorney-Public Administrator

Overview of the race and candidates:

June Primary Sets the Stage for a Political Showdown Between Rackauckas and Spitzer (Voice of OC)

More info:

Sheriff-Coroner

Overview of the race and candidates:

B-City of Irvine, Ordinance No. 17-08, Facilitating Veterans Cemetery Through Relocation of Previously-Planned Development

Summary: A yes vote would place Orange County’s first veterans cemetery on the edge of the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, near the interchange of the 5 and 405 freeways.

C-City of Irvine, Requiring a 2/3 Vote of the City Council to Propose Taxes

Summary: A yes vote would increase the threshold to a two-thirds majority council vote (four of the five members) before placing a tax increase proposal on ballots. A no vote would maintain the current threshold of a simple majority (three members) to place tax increases on the ballot.

D-City of Irvine, Prohibiting Voter Approval Requirements of Fiscally Beneficial Projects

Summary: A yes vote would exempt land developments approved by the City Council from being subject to voter approval. It was put forward by opponents of an effort by resident Karen Jaffe to place a voter initiative on November’s ballot that would require a vote by city residents on developments that have more than 40 housing units, a commercial/industrial development bigger than 10,000 square feet, or converting public land to private use.

For more Orange County information, please go to the Voice of OC 2018 elections page.