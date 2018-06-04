Irvine Election Guide for the June 2018 Primary

|
Tuesday is Election Day for California’s 2018 primary, and the following is a rundown of news stories for Irvine residents about races for the 45th Congressional District, district attorney, sheriff, and city ballot measures on a veterans cemetery, taxes, and real estate development.
Turnout is expected to be low, making each vote even more impactful than in larger-turnout elections. About 25 to 27 percent of registered voters are projected to cast ballots in Orange County, according to a rough estimate from elections officials.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.
To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.
United States Representative, 45th District
Cities in this district: Lake Forest, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, and portions of Anaheim Hills, Orange, Tustin, Laguna Woods and Laguna Hills.
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In California House Race, the Democratic Party’s Candidate Is Going to War Against Elizabeth Warren’s (The Intercept)
- California 45th District Candidates Talk Platforms (New University)
District Attorney-Public Administrator
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In Orange County DA’s race, candidates’ debate is elusive (89.3 KPCC)
- Democratic Candidate for DA Faces Ballot Challenge Over State Bar Suspension (Voice of OC)
- Judge Allows Suspended Lawyer Running for DA to Stay on Ballot (Voice of OC)
- Candidate for District Attorney Reinstated by State Bar (Voice of OC)
Sheriff-Coroner
Overview of the race and candidates:
- Three Law Enforcement Veterans Compete for Orange County Sheriff (Voice of OC)
- Candidates for O.C. Sheriff talk past, present, future of nation’s fifth biggest department (OC Register)
- Audio: Meet the candidates for Orange County Sheriff (89.3 KPCC)
- Sheriff’s Battles (video interview with the three candidates) (PBS SoCal)
B-City of Irvine, Ordinance No. 17-08, Facilitating Veterans Cemetery Through Relocation of Previously-Planned Development
Summary: A yes vote would place Orange County’s first veterans cemetery on the edge of the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, near the interchange of the 5 and 405 freeways.
- Irvine Voters to Decide Future of Orange County Veterans Cemetery (Voice of OC)
- Irvine Voters to Decide Location of County’s First Veterans Cemetery (Voice of OC)
- Irvine’s Measure B could settle location for veterans cemetery (OC Register)
C-City of Irvine, Requiring a 2/3 Vote of the City Council to Propose Taxes
Summary: A yes vote would increase the threshold to a two-thirds majority council vote (four of the five members) before placing a tax increase proposal on ballots. A no vote would maintain the current threshold of a simple majority (three members) to place tax increases on the ballot.
- Irvine voters to decided Measure C on threshold for pursing additional taxes (OC Register)
- Irvine Voters to Decide Whether to Keep Right to Vote on City Development Projects (Voice of OC)
D-City of Irvine, Prohibiting Voter Approval Requirements of Fiscally Beneficial Projects
Summary: A yes vote would exempt land developments approved by the City Council from being subject to voter approval. It was put forward by opponents of an effort by resident Karen Jaffe to place a voter initiative on November’s ballot that would require a vote by city residents on developments that have more than 40 housing units, a commercial/industrial development bigger than 10,000 square feet, or converting public land to private use.
- Irvine Voters to Decide Whether to Keep Right to Vote on City Development Projects (Voice of OC)
- Irvine voters to decide Measure D, which would shield some development projects from public votes (OC Register)
For more Orange County information, please go to the Voice of OC 2018 elections page.