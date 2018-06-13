Irvine For Everyone Launches a Digital Library in Support of Local Advocacy and Community Outreach for Ending OC Homelessness

Irvine, CA, June 12, 2018 | Contact: Anita Coleman, Ph.D. | irvineforeveryone@gmail.com

The Irvine4Everyone Digital Library (I4E DL) is one of the creative outcomes from the I4E meeting with Mayor Wagner and senior City staff on May 15, 2018.

The Mayor welcomed I4E. Efforts to help residents learn about homelessness would be valuable, he encouraged. This is how I4E could help, he said. Community outreach and public education that de-stigmatizes homeless people, increases awareness about the nature of homelessness, and supports local leadership have been shown to be critical practices for ending homelessness (OC Grand Jury, 2018; ILG, 2018; Heather Stratman, ACC-OC, 2018).

Thanks to Mayor Wagner’s encouragement, we now have a core tool for community outreach and engagement. The I4E DL brings together high quality, peer-reviewed research, evidence based information resources, carefully curated stories and creations about housing and homelessness. It exists to de-stigmatize and de-mystify homeless people, empower learning about Irvine housing development, and create permanent solutions for ending homelessness and increasing housing supply in the OC.

The Keep Irvine Safe and Strong collection, KISS, is a growing set of peer reviewed research

resources and reports about homelessness related to crime, publicity safety, and security. It brings together resources that will help residents find research and data to questions such as: Does homeless housing increase or decrease crime? Does it increase or decrease property values? What is the public safety approach to homelessness and how is it working?

The Housing Irvine collection, HI, is bringing together planning documents and other resources that help residents easily stay updated about the development of the full spectrum of housing in Irvine. E.g. Changing Household Characteristics of Irvine (2010-2016).

User Tools:

Bold Inclusive Conversations – Resident talks on polarizing topics

– Resident talks on polarizing topics Ready to Advocate? Contact information for local elected officials, bills, talking points.

Contact information for local elected officials, bills, talking points. Want to Serve? Opportunities to get to know a homeless/formerly homeless person.

Featured Item: Answers To Questions: About the Current Homelessness Crisis – These are the answers to 8 questions sent by those planning to attend the UCI Sociology Professors Forum on Homelessness hosted by the OC Chinese Americans Parents Book Club and Future Chinese Leaders of America on May 31st in Irvine.

Check out the I4E DL. Send questions and recommendations for shaping and using the I4E DL to: irvineforeveryone@gmail.com

Website: http://irvineforeveryone.org/ | Facebook: @irvine4e