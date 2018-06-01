The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

May 29, 2018

Orange County Grand Jury Selected

Santa Ana, CA – Nineteen Orange County residents were selected on May 23, 2018, to serve on the Grand Jury for a one-year term that begins when the jurors take the oath of office on June 29. Hon. Kirk H. Nakamura, Assistant Presiding Judge of the Orange County Superior Court and Chair of the Grand Jury Recruitment and Selection Committee, presided over the proceeding with David Yamasaki, Court Executive Officer and Jury Commissioner, randomly drawing cards printed with the names of the candidates. The Grand Jury panel is comprised of 14 men and 5 women who range in age from 58 to 76 years old.

More than 150 Orange County residents applied for the upcoming term. The 25 judges of the Grand Jury Recruitment and Selection Committee reviewed applications and selected top candidates who were each interviewed by judges from the committee. Superior Court judges voted to approve the final slate of candidates.

The California Penal Code requires that the Grand Jury be selected by a random drawing of no less than 25 and no more than 30 individuals who proportionally represent the five supervisorial districts of the County. The first 19 names drawn constitute the Grand Jury, with the remaining individuals selected as alternates in the order drawn. Alternates will serve in the event that any members cannot complete the one-year term. The grand jurors and alternates will attend a four-day training program in June.

The newly selected grand jurors will take the oath of office in a public ceremony on June 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Department C1 of the Orange County Superior Court. The names of the grand jurors and alternates are on the following page, listed in order of their selection.

2018/2019 ORANGE COUNTY GRAND JURY

Erin Newman Frances Williams Michael Ernandes Timothy Ogata Lawrence Gebhardt Birgit Sale Eugene Siegel Stephen Balloch Janet Pearce Douglas Gillen Richard Flower Lawrence Klementowski Tedric Beckley John Saliture Harry Sloan Steven Randall Judith Charm Judith Stamper Giridhar Athreya

ALTERNATES

Elizabeth Kane Theresa Elders Jeffords Wong Charles Cotrell Barbara Kilponen Ruby Vanderhoek Bruce Asper Teresa Myers-Edwards Maxine Marcus James Aube Mary Johnson

###

