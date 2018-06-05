Rep. Mimi Walters Leads in 45th District

Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) is leading the 45th Congressional District primary race, according to early returns from the Orange County Registrar of voters.

Local college professors who specialize in elections predicted Walters would pull through the primary at the number one spot, but the number two is a toss up between the Democrats — Katie Porter was at almost 20 percent, Dave Min was 17 percent, so far.

The district is home to nearly 400,000 registered voters and encompasses Lake Forest, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, and portions of Anaheim Hills, Orange, Tustin, Laguna Woods and Laguna Hills.

According to the latest data from the registrar, Republicans hold the majority of voters at 38 percent, while Democrats trail at 30 percent of voters. The no party preference voters make up nearly 27 percent of the district.

Election handicapper websites Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Report consider the district leaning Republican.

Walters, a former state senator, easily won reelection in 2016 by 17 percentage points and crushed her opponent by over 30 percentage points in 2014 when she was first elected to the House of Representatives.

No Republican ran against Walters this primary election and four Democrats and one no party preference voters were on the ballot.

Here’s a breakdown of early votes:

Walters: 34,282

Porter: 12,463

Min: 10,712

Democrat Brian Forde: 3,183

No Party Preference John Graham: 1,461

Democrat Kia Hamadanchy: 940

Like the 39th Congressional District, the Republican majority in the 45th district has been slowly dropping over the years. In 2012, Republicans held nearly 45 percent of the vote. In 2014 they had 43 percent, slightly dipping to 42 percent in 2016.

However, Democratic numbers haven’t significantly increased during that time frame. The no party preference voters grew to nearly 27 percent of the district, slightly up from 24 percent in 2012.

During the 2016 presidential election, the district voted for Hillary Clinton over then-candidate Donald Trump by a margin of over 5 percentage points.

Walters raised $2.5 million up to May 16 — $1 million more than any of her opponents.

Democrat candidate and former senior technology advisor in the Obama administration, Brian Forde raised $1.4 million, followed closely by Democrats Katie Porter and David Min. Both are UCI professors and raised $1.1 million each.

Kia Hamadanchy, a former U.S. Senate staff member, is behind with $620,000 with raised May 16.

Like the other contested Congressional Districts in Orange County, all the Democratic candidates have no elected officeholder experience. Some local elections specialist and experts have said that could hurt the Democrats’ chances in the congressional races.

Elections specialist and Chapman University professor Mike Moodian previously told Voice of OC that Forde could be a Democratic frontrunner if he had been able to raise more money. Because the district is still Republican, and Forde is a former Republican who comes from the telecommunications business field, he would have the best shot at pulling votes from the Republican voters, Moodian said.

