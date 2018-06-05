Rohrabacher Leads in the 48th Congressional District, Followed by Democrat Keirstead

6 Shares Email

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) is ahead in incomplete returns in the 48th Congressional District race, followed by Democrat Hans Keirstead, with Republican Scott Baugh close behind, according to the Orange County Registrar of voters initial returns.

Here’s a breakdown of incomplete returns:

Rohrabacher: 20,544

Keirstead: 12,485

Baugh: 11,684

Democrat Harley Rouda: 10,525

Democrat Omar Siddiqui: 3,436

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the district by 1.7 percentage points over then-presidential candidate Republican Donald Trump.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), along with numerous other Democrat organizations, are targeting the 48th Congressional District, along with three others in Orange County, as part of their nationwide attempt to win the 24 seats needed to gain control the 435-member House of Representatives.

The district spans the coastal cities of Orange County from Seal Beach to Laguna Niguel and stretches east into parts of Westminster and Garden Grove. It also includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach.

The coastal district is home to 388,000 registered voters, according to the California Secretary of State’s May 21 registration report. Voter registration favors Republicans at 40 percent, a 10 point margin over Democrats. No party preference voters hold 25 percent of the district.

Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) has the name identification advantage of an incumbent who has served in Congress for three decades, but opponents are criticizing him for his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his backing of legalized marijuana, among other issues.

Former Rohrabacher ally, Scott Baugh, launched attack ads against Rohrabacher over the Russia and marijuana controversies. Baugh, a former Assemblyman and Orange County GOP chairman, is considered by local elections specialists to be a frontrunner.

Voter turnout in the 2016 presidential primary election kicked up to 43 percent, compared to 24 percent in 2014 off-year primary and 25 percent in the 2012 presidential primary.

While there were 15 candidates on the 48th Congressional District ballot — including eight Democrats, five Republicans, one Libertarian and one no party preference — some dropped out to endorse other candidates.

In an effort to avoid a party shutout, at least three Democrats—Rachel Payne, Michael Kotick and Laura Oatman —dropped out after the March 9 candidate filing deadline, which means their names still appeared on the ballot. Kotick and Oatman endorsed Rouda while Payne didn’t endorse anyone.

Republican candidate Stelian Onufrei also dropped out of the race in April in an attempt to strengthen the GOP’s chances of winning — after the filing deadline — and endorsed Baugh.

Although the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee threw its weight behind Democratic candidate Harley Rouda by listing them on their “Red to Blue” program and paying for televised advertisements, the California Democratic Party endorsed candidate Hans Keirstead.

“You know, the D-Trip (DCCC), is not exactly known for making great choices. I’m really proud to have the endorsement from the California Democratic Party,” Keirsrtead told MSNBC Monday morning.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC reporter who covers south Orange County and Fullerton. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org.