Voice of OC Brings Home Top Awards From OC Press Club

The Voice of OC team was given numerous awards at the 2018 Orange County Press Club Awards Gala June 15. View a full summary of Voice of OC’s awards here »

David McQuay Award for Best Columnist – 1st Place – Norberto Santana, Jr.

Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was awarded the David McQuay Award for Best Columnist. He was awarded for this series of columns on Orange County government:

Best Political Columnist – 1st Place – Norberto Santana, Jr.

Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was awarded for these columns related to local government:

Best Beat Reporting – 1st Place – Nick Gerda

Best Environmental News Story

First Place: To Desalinate or Not to Desalinate: UCI Debate Over Controversial Huntington Beach Plant by Amy DePaul

Best Investigative Story

Third Place: Hundreds of Dollars in ‘Gifts’ From Contractors to Supervisor Nelson Raise Legal Questions by Nick Gerda

Best News Story

Third Place: Airport Controversy Heats Up as Supervisors Award Contract to Low-Ranked Firm by Nick Gerda

Best News Photo

Third Place: Sheriffs patrolling homeless camp by Jeff Antenore