Voice of OC Brings Home Top Awards From OC Press Club

|
The Voice of OC team was given numerous awards at the 2018 Orange County Press Club Awards Gala June 15. View a full summary of Voice of OC’s awards here »
David McQuay Award for Best Columnist – 1st Place – Norberto Santana, Jr.
Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was awarded the David McQuay Award for Best Columnist. He was awarded for this series of columns on Orange County government:
- Public Wins, Politicians Lose on Secrecy in OC
- Santana: Phantom Government
- Santana: Orange County Faces a Public Safety Leadership Crisis
- OC Vets Cemetery in Irvine Stuck?
Best Political Columnist – 1st Place – Norberto Santana, Jr.
Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was awarded for these columns related to local government:
- OC Contract Cities Rebuke County Supervisors Over Spiraling Sheriff Costs
- Could a Housing Bond End Homelessness in Orange County?
- OC Auditor Controller Leads CA Public Accountants Uprising
- Something Smells at The Mesa Water District
- Santana: Inaction Can Kill
Best Beat Reporting – 1st Place – Nick Gerda
- Homeless in the OC
- Homelessness and Poverty Keep Growing in Orange County, Studies Find
- Sheriff to Step Up Patrols of Riverbed Homeless Camp, But Say They Will Not Clear It Out
- County to Block Homeless Camping on Large Sections of Santa Ana Riverbed
- Housing Shortage Sent Homeless at Transitional Shelter Back to Streets
Best Environmental News Story
First Place: To Desalinate or Not to Desalinate: UCI Debate Over Controversial Huntington Beach Plant by Amy DePaul
Best Investigative Story
Third Place: Hundreds of Dollars in ‘Gifts’ From Contractors to Supervisor Nelson Raise Legal Questions by Nick Gerda
Best News Story
Third Place: Airport Controversy Heats Up as Supervisors Award Contract to Low-Ranked Firm by Nick Gerda
Best News Photo
Third Place: Sheriffs patrolling homeless camp by Jeff Antenore