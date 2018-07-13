Is Desalination in Huntington Beach Good for OC?

24 Shares Email

Paul Cook, general manager for the Irvine Ranch Water District and Brian Lochrie, a spokesman for Poseidon, which is proposing a desal plant in Huntington Beach, both talk about the pros and cons for taxpayers and residents about desalinated water.

Episode 1: Paul Cook, general manager for the Irvine Ranch Water District talks about why the proposed deal for a private company, Poseidon, to make desalinated water in Huntington Beach makes no sense for public agencies or ratepayers.

§

Episode 2: Brian Lochrie, a spokesman for Poseidon, a private sector company that has invested millions to develop a water desalination plant in Huntington Beach, talks about why it makes sense for public agencies and rate payers to invest in alternatives like desal.