JAMBOREE HOUSING CORPORATION NAMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Leading Nonprofit Affordable Housing Developer Elects UC Irvine Professor/Center Director and Natural Resource Protection Law Attorney to Board

IRVINE, CA (July 13, 2018) – Jamboree Housing Corporation announced today that Kerry Vandell and Mary Lynn Coffee have been elected to serve three-year terms commencing this month. “We welcome these two new members – with their vast experience in the fields of law, real estate, the environment and education – as Jamboree continues to grow into one of the country’s largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing with impactful resident services,” said Pamela Sapetto, Chair of the Jamboree Board.

Kerry Vandell, Dean’s Professor Emeritus of Economics & Public Policy, Director Emeritus, Center for Real Estate, The Paul Merage School of Business University of California Irvine, has researched and consulted widely in the areas of real estate investment, urban/real estate/environmental economics, mortgage finance, housing economics and policy, and valuation of complex real estate interests. He has written or co-authored more than 80 papers which have appeared in such publications as the Journal of Finance, the Quarterly Journal of Economics, the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics, and the Wharton Real Estate Review.

Additionally, Vandell has presented at conferences and meetings in Asia, Europe and throughout the United States. Currently, he serves as a board member of the Asian Real Estate Society. He is responsible for development of some of the first models of default risk in the commercial mortgage market, and his recent research on real estate illiquidity provides institutional investors with important tools to ascertain proper allocation to real estate in mixed-asset portfolios. His work distinguishing real estate value from business enterprise value (BEV) in the appraisal of complex real property interests has had international influence on tax assessment practices.

Vandell has served as an NAIOP Distinguished Academic Fellow, a member of the Urban Land Institute, a Fellow and member of the faculty of the Homer Hoyt Advanced Studies Institute, and a past president of the American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association (AREUEA). He is on the editorial boards of Real Estate Economics (former co-editor), Land Economics, the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics, the Journal of Real Estate Research, Housing Policy Debate, and the International Real Estate Review. Prior to obtaining his Ph.D. from MIT at the MIT-Harvard Joint Center for Urban Studies, Professor Vandell received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering at Rice University, and a master’s in city and regional planning at Harvard University.

Mary Lynn Coffee, a partner in the Orange County office of Nossaman LLP, has extensive experience providing legal and regulatory advice and counsel regarding compliance of major public infrastructure and private development projects with CEQA, NEPA, endangered species, wetlands, water quality, and other state and federal environmental protection laws. Her areas of legal expertise include: environment and land use, climate change, land development, real estate and water quality. She is at the forefront of interpreting, creating and implementing permitting and compliance programs for, and engaging in legislative, policy and regulatory initiatives to respond to, ever-changing environmental requirements imposed on public agencies and private entities. Coffee’s many private- and public-sector clients have included water districts, development companies, the Orange County Transportation Corridor Agencies, and the California Building Industry Association.

A frequent speaker and presenter at legal seminars, trade associations and industry conferences, Coffee was named the 2016 Advocate of the Year by the Building Industry Association of Southern California. She has been named a Super Lawyer from 2011-2018, has been chosen for individual recognition in 2016 presented by Chambers USA, was recognized by the Daily Journal as one of California’s Top Women Attorneys in 2016 and 2017, and was named Orange County’s National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser in 2013. Coffee also serves on the board of THINK Together, an Orange County nonprofit dedicated to attaining educational equity for all California students, and volunteers for The Tustin Community Foundation and the Assistance League of Tustin. A member of the California bar, Coffee graduated from Trinity University and the University of Texas Law School.

ABOUT JAMBOREE: Founded in 1990, Irvine, CA-headquartered Jamboree Housing Corporation is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for working families, seniors and people with special needs. A leading community development organization, Jamboree is committed to sustaining excellence with high quality affordable housing that benefits the environment, the economy and local communities. It currently has $631 million in affordable housing projects in its development pipeline and a $1.1 billion asset portfolio that includes the development of and/or ownership interest in more than 7,500 homes in more than 88 California communities. Currently, Jamboree’s Community Impact Group offers resident services that foster learning, health and wellness, and community building at 25 Jamboree communities with designated staff at each location. For more information, visit jamboreehousing.com.

