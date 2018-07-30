The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

YOUTUBE KIDS AND NPR ONE APPS NOW ON COX CONTOUR

Cox customers can easily access programming in one place, adding YouTube Kids and NPR One alongside Netflix, YouTube, iHeartRadio, On Demand and live TV programming

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. – July 27, 2018 – Cox Communications announced that YouTube Kids and NPR One are now available for Contour customers, providing seamless access to video and audio content choices right alongside TV programming, On Demand content, DVR recordings and more. Cox Contour customers can use their voice remote to launch and watch YouTube Kids videos and NPR One audio directly on their televisions, with no secondary device or need to switch inputs. These two apps are the latest additions to a series of apps accessible via the Contour platform, including Netflix, YouTube and iHeartRadio.

Similar to Contour’s other integrated apps like YouTube and Netflix, customers can simply say “YouTube Kids,” as well as “NPR,” “NPR One,” “NPR app,” “Launch NPR app,” or “National Public Radio” using their voice remote to launch the apps. They can also be accessed in the “Apps” section of the Contour guide.

With YouTube Kids, families can:

Enjoy easy access to family-friendly videos and channels to explore the world – from their favorite shows and music to learning how to build a model volcano, and everything in between

Flag videos for review by the YouTube Kids team

Keep tabs on what your children are watching through the watch history function

“Contour has become one of the most innovative platforms in cable,” said Pat Esser, president, Cox Communications. “With the addition of YouTube Kids and NPR One, we’re continuing to make it incredibly easy for our customers to access everything they love in one place.”

And now, customers can also access their favorite audio content directly from their television with NPR One. NPR One connects its listeners to a stream of award-winning audio programming that includes local and national news radio, popular stories and podcasts.

To access YouTube Kids and NPR One on Cox Contour, customers simply need a compatible Contour receiver and Cox High Speed Internet Service. For more information about YouTube Kids and NPR One on Contour, you can click here.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For 10 years, Cox has been recognized as a best operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

About YouTube Kids

The YouTube Kids app is the first Google product built from the ground up with kids in mind. The app makes it easier for children to find videos on topics they want to explore and is available for free on Google Play and the App store. YouTube Kids continues to put parents in the driver’s seat with additional parental controls that allow parents to choose what is right for their family.

About NPR

NPR’s rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans everyday—on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public—one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member Stations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners consider public radio an enriching and enlightening companion; they trust NPR as a daily source of unbiased independent news, and inspiring insights on life and the arts. Learn more at npr.org/about or by following NPR Extra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

