Children’s Business Fair Comes to Downtown Santa Ana

Media Contact: Mycreativebrand@gmail.com

Email: santaanachildrensbusinessfair@gmail.com Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair @ The First Saturday Art Walk on September 1st.

Location: West End of Downtown Santa Ana, California

On The First Saturday of the Month on September 1st.

Could a 10-year-old invent the next best service or product? Find out at the Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair where businesses are created and launched entirely by children.

Children’s Business Fairs are the largest entrepreneurship events for kids in North America and even in some parts of the world such as Central and South America, Africa, Malaysia, and India.

On Saturday, September 1st, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. the 1st Annual Downtown Santa Ana Art Walk Children’s Business Fair will be open for business! For further information and registration information please review: https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/santaana-creatinginfluence

Come and visit the booths and meet the children who will be offering their products and services to the public. Kids ages 8-17 create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The kidpreneurs are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers. Any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition. There is one category in which the booths will be judged for “Most Business Potential” and awarded at the end of fair.

What to bring to the Downtown Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair: a positive attitude, lots of small bills, your appetite, a big shopping bag, and your family and friends.

One previous competitor from 2009, Makaila Ulmer (13 years old), is the creator of Me and the Bees Lemonade. Her family recipe lemonade is currently being sold at Whole Foods Market and other stores in most states all across the country.

The Downtown Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair is a non-profit organization in partnership with the Acton Children’s Business Fair – the philanthropy arm of the Acton Academy and Acton MBA program with campuses in many states and even outside of the country.

“Our organization exists to encourage, inspire, and provide a safe space for children to showcase their own creations for sale. Our mission is to promote the hard work and efforts of these children so that they may realize their business dreams by experiencing first-hand what it takes to be a business owner and learn from their triumphs, challenges, and even mistakes. I believe that every child has the ability to do amazing things.” This is brought to you by 8 year old 3rd grader, J.T. who co-hosts within the help of Mom, Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair Coordinator

The kidpreneurs and sponsors are available for interviews on camera or off on the day of the fair.

For more information, please contact : santaanachildrensbusinessfair@gmail.com Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair

Michelle Leek, Organizer of the Santa Ana Children’s Business Fair

