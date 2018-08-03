OCWD and the Water Industry Mourn the Loss of Philip L. Anthony

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA (July 30, 2018) – The Orange County Water District (OCWD) and the global water community is mourning the loss of OCWD’s longest-serving board member, 1st Vice President Philip L. Anthony. Director Anthony was first elected to the OCWD Board of Directors in 1981 to represent division four which includes the cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach and parts of Buena Park, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Stanton, and Westminster. During his service of nearly 37 years on the board, Director Anthony played an important role in pioneering projects that have now become standard water industry tools to combat drought and water shortages.

“Phil was a mentor to me and many other water leaders,” stated OCWD Board President Denis Bilodeau. “Under his visionary leadership, OCWD doubled the sustainable yield of the Orange County Groundwater Basin. The effect of having plentiful water for residents and businesses in Orange County cannot be understated. Phil’s passing is a great loss for all of Orange County.”

During the mid-1980s, Director Anthony and his fellow board members began planning the Green Acres Project that supplied non-potable water (recycled water) for golf courses, public parks and landscaping in the cities of Fountain Valley, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, and Newport Beach. The project, which still operates today, has saved those cities a substantial amount of money. In the late 2000s, he led efforts to complete the Prado Wetlands expansion in Riverside County and construct the OCWD Advanced Water Quality Assurance Laboratory, which opened its doors in 2009 and earned full certification, among many other programs and projects.

One of his most significant contributions to OCWD and the water industry at large, was his unwavering support to build the Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS), which came online in 2008. The world’s largest advanced water purification project of its kind, the GWRS takes treated wastewater and purifies it to drinking water quality. GWRS water is used to replenish the Orange County Groundwater Basin and also protect the basin from seawater intrusion. Similar projects were proposed in the 1990s in Los Angeles and San Diego but failed when opponents labeled such projects as “toilet to tap.” Director Anthony, a chemist, saw wastewater as a resource and was confident that OCWD and the Orange County Sanitation District (OCSD), OCWD’S partner in this groundbreaking project, could safely transform this resource into a reliable water supply for the region.

“Water reuse was greatly politicized in San Diego and the San Fernando Valley,” added Bilodeau. “Phil had great conviction that advanced water recycling had to be part of Orange County’s immediate water future. He demonstrated great political courage in rallying the OCWD and OCSD boards, local, state and federal officials and community organizations to move this controversial project forward. Outreach to educate community stakeholders about the need, safety and benefits of potable reuse began nearly ten years before the project came online and included more than 1,200 presentations. Phil personally gave a majority of those presentations.”