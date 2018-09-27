Classical USC Partners With Pacific Symphony To Launch New Series

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

CLASSICAL KUSC PARTNERS WITH PACIFIC SYMPHONY TO LAUNCH NEW SERIES

Informal, informative, insightful classical music experiences

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., September 13, 2018—Pacific Symphony and Classical KUSC 91.5FM have joined forces to launch a new classical music series of three Friday-night concerts designed to trim some of classical music’s longhair image to present shorter, engaging programs in a casual and unstuffy atmosphere. Audiences are encouraged to dress casually. Each concert features fun, knowledge-enhancing activities before and after the program, making a complete experience of the evening. The series targets 25- to 45-year-olds who would like to know more about classical music, but these concerts can be enjoyed by everyone.

The “Classical KUSC @ Pacific Symphony” series will feature concerts hosted by KUSC personalities who will guide audiences through each program: Alan Chapman (“Bernstein: Crossing Boundaries” on Fri., Oct. 26 at 8:00 p.m.), Brian Lauritzen (“The Яussians Are Coming,” Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.) and John Van Driel (“Viva Italia,” Fri., March 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.). Each KUSC personality will be a guide for the program, deepening the audience’s knowledge and appreciation of classical music.

KUSC worked closely with Pacific Symphony Music Director Carl St.Clair on the programming for this series. St.Clair commented, “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, looking back on four decades of serving the communities of Orange County, we also look ahead to a future of engaging more people in the joy of classical music. We think these concerts give audiences a chance to get to know more about the music and a chance to get to know us.”

KUSC’s Chief Content Director John Von Driel continued, “KUSC’s mission is to make classical music and the arts a more important part of more people’s lives by presenting high-quality classical music programming, and by producing and presenting programming featuring the arts and culture of Southern California. This new series partnering with Pacific Symphony fits the station’s goals and serves the culture-seeking communities of Southern California.”

Subscriptions to the three-concert “Classical KUSC @ Pacific Symphony” series are available at a special affordable price of $99. Tickets to individual concerts in the series begin at $25. To order, go online to PacificSymphony.org/kusc or call Pacific Symphony’s box office at (714) 755-5799.

“Classical KUSC @ Pacific Symphony” series



BERNSTEIN: CROSSING BOUNDARIES

Oct. 26, 2018 | 8:00 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Alan Chapman, program host

Celena Shafer, soprano

Joseph Morris, clarinet

Pacific Chorale

Robert Istad, artistic director

Pacific Symphony

BERNSTEIN: Prelude, Fugue, and Riffs for Solo Clarinet & Jazz Ensemble

BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms for Chorus and Orchestra

BERNSTEIN: Selections from “Candide” and more

“A Little Bit in Love” from “Wonderful Town”

“Glitter and Be Gay” from “Candide”

“Make Our Garden Grow” from “Candide”

Pre-Concert: Preview Talk with Alan Chapman at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Post-Concert: Meet & Mingle on the Plaza – meet KUSC host of the evening along with musicians from Pacific Symphony

THE ЯUSSIANS ARE COMING

Feb. 1, 2019 | 8:00 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Brian Lauritzen, program host

Leonard Elschenbroich, cello

Pacific Symphony

BERNSTEIN: Slava! A Political Overture

SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Scheherazade

Pre-Concert: Preview Talk with Alan Chapman at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Post-Concert: Meet & Mingle on the Plaza – meet KUSC host of the evening along with musicians from Pacific Symphony

VIVA ITALIA

March 22, 2019 | 8:00 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

John Van Driel, program host

Paul Huang, violin

Pacific Symphony

BEETHOVEN: “Lento assai, cantante e tranquillo” from String Quartet No. 16

BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1

MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4, “Italian”

Pre-Concert: Preview Talk with Alan Chapman at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Post-Concert: Meet & Mingle on the Plaza – meet KUSC host of the evening along with musicians from Pacific Symphony

About Music Director Carl St.Clair

Over the course of his nearly three decades as music director, Carl St.Clair has transformed Pacific Symphony into a major American orchestra renowned for its musical excellence, innovative programming and outreach throughout Orange County. As one of America’s longest-tenured conductors, he has led the Symphony with a steady vision and unwavering commitment that have been key to the orchestra’s rapid artistic development.

Highlights of his tenure include launching the American Composers Festival, which explores a different aspect of American music each year, and the annual “Symphonic Voices” performance of an opera in concert. He has also emphasized the regular commissioning and recording of new works, particularly by American composers, and has been a strong advocate for music education, spearheading such programs as Pacific Symphony Youth Ensembles and Class Act partnerships with Orange County elementary schools.

Mentored by Leonard Bernstein at Tanglewood, St.Clair became a close colleague of the conductor/composer in his later years, and led the premiere of “Arias and Barcarolles” on Bernstein’s last concert. In addition to leading Pacific Symphony, he has conducted the Boston Symphony Orchestra (where he served as assistant conductor under Seiji Ozawa), Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra and the Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies, among others.

He conducts internationally for several months each year and has served as general music director for the Komische Oper in Berlin, general music director and chief conductor of the German National Theater and Staatskapelle in Weimar, music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Costa Rica and principal guest conductor of the Radio Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart.

About Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for more than a decade. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest-budgeted orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass’ 80th birthday. The following month, the Symphony toured five cities in China, and in June the orchestra’s performance of Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island” was broadcast nationally on PBS “Great Performances.” In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

Pacific Symphony’s discography comprises 15 recordings, mostly of 20th- and 21st-century music by such American composers as William Bolcom, John Corigliano and Richard Danielpour. In 2012 for Naxos, St.Clair and the orchestra recorded Philip Glass’ “The Passion of Ramakrishna,” a Pacific Symphony commission that was featured on the Carnegie Hall program. The Symphony has also recorded for Harmonia Mundi, Koch International Classics, Reference Recordings, and Sony Classical, among other labels.

The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country’s five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony’s education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

About KUSC

Classical KUSC is the largest and most listened to public radio and non-profit classical music station in the country. KUSC is dedicated to preserving classical music as a living art. Located in downtown Los Angeles, Classical KUSC uses digital transmission technology to broadcast commercial-free uninterrupted classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The non-profit, listener-supported station has been broadcasting for over 60 years. The station is a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita; 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs; 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.

