FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 18, 2018 Contact: Debbie Stevens, President (949) 478-2454

CORONA DEL MAR RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION ELECTION FORUM 2018

CORONA DEL MAR, CA: The Corona del Mar Residents Association (CdMRA) is hosting its Election Forum on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at OASIS Senior Center, Evelyn Hart Event Center, 801 Narcissus Avenue, Corona Del Mar, CA.

CdMRA’s Election Forum is designed to give voters a one‐on‐one opportunity to visit with city council candidates and Measure T proponents and opponents, as well as listen to a moderated panel discussion querying city council candidates on topics of particular interest to Corona del Mar voters. All eight city council candidates were invited; seven have confirmed as of this date.

The evening starts with hosted refreshments and ample opportunity to network with city council candidates and representatives both for and against Measure T. We have also invited members of the Corona del Mar High School’s Academy of Global Studies to participate in the evening’s activities.

A moderated panel discussion has been designed for the purpose of providing Corona del Mar voters an opportunity to learn about the city council candidates and their positions on issues important to our neighborhoods. We will have a brief presentation from Measure T proponents and opponents at the conclusion of the candidate panel.

RSVPs are requested. This event is open to all Newport Beach voters. Visit Cdmra.org for details and to RSVP.

The Corona del Mar Residents Association has been advocating quality of life issues for over almost 32 years for all residents Corona del Mar neighborhoods.

