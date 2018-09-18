Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board Candidates To Address Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club

|
Date: September 16, 2018
Tara Steele, Communications Chair 949.423.6468
Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club Monthly Meeting Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board Candidates To Address Guests
Newport Beach, CA: The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club (NBWCD) will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 18, at the OASIS Senior Center Room #1, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar. Ample and convenient free parking is available. There is a nominal admission fee. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a networking social and light refreshments. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. Seating is limited, so RSVPs are required. Visit NBWDC.org to RSVP and for additional meeting information.
We are pleased to feature the following speakers:
- Charlene Metoyer: Candidate, NMUSD School Board, Trustee Area 2
- Michelle Murphy: Candidate, NMUSD School Board, Trustee Area 2
- Karen Yelsey: Candidate, NMUSD School Board Trustee Area 4
- Michelle Barto: Candidate, NMUSD School Board, Trustee Area 5
- Ashley Anderson: Candidate, NMUSD School Board, Trustee Area 7
“Dee Dee” RuoRock: Candidate, NMUSD School Board, Trustee Area 7
Here are the Speaker biographies.
