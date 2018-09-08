FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 7, 2018

MEDIA CONTACT

OC Animal Care PIO Sondra Berg

(714) 796-6412, sondra.berg@occr.ocgov.com

OC Animal Care will Waive Fees to Encourage Adoptions

(Tustin, Calif.) – In celebration of our upcoming $100,000 grant check ceremony with Best Friends Animal Society on Saturday, September 15, 2018, the adoption fees for the first 100 adoptions of cats, dogs or rabbits will be waived beginning on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

The waiver includes all regular adoption fees, with the exception of a $14 chargefor a microchip and, for those residing in one of OC Animal Care’s licensingjurisdictions, a $28 charge for rabies licensing. Fee waivers will not apply to puppies under 6 months of age and animals with prior reservation deposits. We are hoping this fee waiver event will help guide the community to their next furry family members. Potential adopters are required to submit valid identification, complete an adoption questionnaire and spend additional time with staff to ensure the animals are a good fit for the home being offered. We look forward to meeting each adopter so that we can find the best match for their family.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the Fee Waiver Resolution in 2016, which calls to forego regular adoption costs when shelter capacity reaches above 80 percent. Currently, OC Animal Care is at 101% combined capacity for dogs, cats and rabbits.

OC Animal Care is also encouraging animal lovers to temporarily foster a shelter pet to help ease the load. We have successfully fostered over 3500 animals and this is a great opportunity to save lives and give a little personal time and attention to these animals before they make their adoption debut!

We are located at 1630 Victory Road, Tustin 92782. Don’t miss the opportunity tovisit today and provide a forever home to an animal in need.

OC Animal Care services 14 cities and the unincorporated areas in Orange County.