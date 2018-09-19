Round 1: Hot Topics at Costa Mesa Feet to the Fire

More than 200 Costa Mesa residents filled the Robert Moore Theater at Orange Coast College to watch one of the election season’s best traditions – the Feet to the Fire Forum. Daily Pilot Columnist and Voice of OC Board Member Barbara Venezia along with Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. and John Canalis, Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times were back again to grill the eight Costa Mesa City Council candidates.

The discussion delved into hot-button issues such as the use of the mostly vacant Fairview Developmental Center for a homeless shelter or long-term supportive housing, restrooms in parks and high-density housing proposals.

While the Council Candidate’s panel smoldered, the mayoral forum erupted with current mayor Sandy Genis and former mayor Katrina Foley, now a council member whose tenure as mayor was recently cut short by Genis. In nearly a one-hour discussion the two friends-turned-enemies squared off for the first-ever directly elected Mayor’s spot.

Look for Thy Vo’s in-depth report on the full discussion. If you want to watch the whole evening check out the YouTube video below.

Round 2 of Feet to the Fire will be held September 21, with the Newport Beach Council candidates. The debate will also be held at the Robert Moore Theater on the campus of Orange Coast College. You can meet and greet the candidates from 6-7 p.m. The forum begins at 7 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V90veCedbWw