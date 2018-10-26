0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

City of Santa Ana Community: Early Voting at Vote Centers Available October 26th thru November 5th Voters will be able to access to several Vote Centers throughout Orange County and a one-day Pop-Up Vote Center in Santa Ana beginning on October 26th. Services will include early in-person voting, ballot drop-off, replacement ballots and other voting services. Services offered at the Vote Centers:

• Extended and Weekend hours available

• Drive-thru ballot drop-off (at select locations)

• Secure vote-by-mail ballot drop off

• In-person polling place voting

• Replacement ballots

• Voter assistance

Early Voting Service Centers Hours

Oct 27 –Nov 2, 8:00am–5:00pm

Nov 3 –Nov 5, 7:00am–8:00pm

Drive-thru ballot drop-off (at select locations) · Secure vote-by-mail ballot drop off · In-person polling place voting · Replacement ballots· Voter assistance

Information provided by the City of Santa Ana as a public service announcement; is non-partisan and does not endorse any candidate. If you have any questions, please contact the Santa Ana Clerk of the Council Office at (714) 647-6520, during regular business hours

ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS:

Locations from Registrar of Voters website

Anaheim City Hall

200 S. Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

Located in City Clerk’s office, 2nd floor. Visi tor parking is

available in the City Hall Parking structure.

Costa Mesa Senior Center

695 W. 19th Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Located in Meeting Room 101 inside Costa Mesa Senior Center.

Parking is located in front of the Senior Center.

Fullerton Community Center (Drive-thru ballot drop-off)

340 W. Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

Located in Boardroom. Parking Is located behind the

Community Center.

Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Located in the shopping center. Parking is located in the

adjacent parking lot.

Irvine Civic Center (Drive-thru ballot drop-off)

1 Civic Center Plaza

Irvine, CA 92606

Located in Conference and Training Center, past reception

desk on first floor. Parking is located in front of City Hall.

Mission Viejo City Hall (Drive-thru ballot drop-off)

200 Civic Center

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Located in Saddleback Room in City Hall building.

Parking is located in front of City Hall.

The Capistrano Collection

27184 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Located on-site, facing Ortega Highway.

Dedicated parking garage located below the building.

Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office

1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C Santa Ana, CA 92705

Located in Building C, inside the main entrance and to the left. Visitor parking is available in front of the building.

Pop-Up (Mobile) Voting Service Center Locations Santa Ana MainPlace Mall

Friday, October 26, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM

2800 North Main St

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Located in parking lot facing Main Street, corner of Main and Town & Country Ladera Ranch Harvest Festival Founder’s Park

Saturday, October 27, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM

28275 Avendale Blvd

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Located on the Festival Grounds University of California Irvine

Tuesday, October 30, 7:00 AM-8:00 PM

Aldrich Hall

Irvine, CA 92697

Located in front of Aldrich Hall between the flag poles