City of Santa Ana
Community: Early Voting at Vote Centers Available October 26th thru November 5th
Voters will be able to access to several Vote Centers throughout Orange County and a one-day Pop-Up Vote Center in Santa Ana beginning on October 26th. Services will include early in-person voting, ballot drop-off, replacement ballots and other voting services.
Services offered at the Vote Centers:
• Extended and Weekend hours available
• Drive-thru ballot drop-off (at select locations)
• Secure vote-by-mail ballot drop off
• In-person polling place voting
• Replacement ballots
• Voter assistance
Early Voting Service Centers Hours
Oct 27 –Nov 2, 8:00am–5:00pm
Nov 3 –Nov 5, 7:00am–8:00pm
Information provided by the City of Santa Ana as a public service announcement; is non-partisan and does not endorse any candidate. If you have any questions, please contact the Santa Ana Clerk of the Council Office at (714) 647-6520, during regular business hours
ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS:
Locations from Registrar of Voters website
Anaheim City Hall
200 S. Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Located in City Clerk’s office, 2nd floor. Visi tor parking is
available in the City Hall Parking structure.
Costa Mesa Senior Center
695 W. 19th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Located in Meeting Room 101 inside Costa Mesa Senior Center.
Parking is located in front of the Senior Center.
Fullerton Community Center (Drive-thru ballot drop-off)
340 W. Commonwealth Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92832
Located in Boardroom. Parking Is located behind the
Community Center.
Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza
18597 Main Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Located in the shopping center. Parking is located in the
adjacent parking lot.
Irvine Civic Center (Drive-thru ballot drop-off)
1 Civic Center Plaza
Irvine, CA 92606
Located in Conference and Training Center, past reception
desk on first floor. Parking is located in front of City Hall.
Mission Viejo City Hall (Drive-thru ballot drop-off)
200 Civic Center
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Located in Saddleback Room in City Hall building.
Parking is located in front of City Hall.
The Capistrano Collection
27184 Ortega Highway
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Located on-site, facing Ortega Highway.
Dedicated parking garage located below the building.
Orange County Registrar of Voters’ Office
1300 S. Grand Avenue, Building C Santa Ana, CA 92705
Located in Building C, inside the main entrance and to the left. Visitor parking is available in front of the building.
Pop-Up (Mobile) Voting Service Center
Locations
Santa Ana MainPlace Mall
Friday, October 26, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM
2800 North Main St
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Located in parking lot facing Main Street, corner of Main and Town & Country
Ladera Ranch Harvest Festival Founder’s Park
Saturday, October 27, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM
28275 Avendale Blvd
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Located on the Festival Grounds
University of California Irvine
Tuesday, October 30, 7:00 AM-8:00 PM
Aldrich Hall
Irvine, CA 92697
Located in front of Aldrich Hall between the flag poles
Saddleback College
Wednesday, October 31, 7:00 AM-8:00 PM
28000 Marguerite Parkway
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Located on the Quad in front of the Student Services Center
California State University Fullerton
Thursday, November 1, 7:00 AM-8:00 PM
800 North State College Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Cal State Fullerton Tuffy Lawn, located between the Student Recreation Center and Gym
Buena Park Farmers Market
Sat, November 3, 2018, 9:00am-2:00pm
La Palma Avenue and Stanton Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
Located in Sears parking lot at Buena Park Downtown
Golden West College Outdoor Market
Sun, November 4, 2018, 8:00am-3:00pm
15744 Goldenwest St.
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Located in the Goldenwest Street Parking Lot
