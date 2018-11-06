Anaheim Minimum Wage and Hotel Development Ballot Measures [Latest Election Night Count]

0 Shares Email

Early mail-in ballots showed Anaheim voters narrowly support a minimum wage increase on businesses that receive city tax subsidies 51 percent to 49 percent, according to the first report of votes after polls closed Tuesday.

The initial election count, released at 8:05 p.m., only included absentee ballots counted before Election Day. In close races in Orange County, the winner may not be known for days or weeks.

Editor’s Note: This article is updated after each new round of the count from election officials. The most recent update was at 8:05 p.m. See an archive below of each Voice of OC update.

Voters were on track to approve Measures J and K, initiatives that if rejected would invalidate the development agreements for two proposed luxury hotel projects by the Wincome Group, which if constructed would both receive subsidies.

That ballot initiative, Measure L would require certain businesses in the Anaheim Resort that receive taxpayer subsidies to pay their workers $18 an hour by 2022, wages that will increase each year after by two percent or higher based on cost of living increases.

So far it is believed to apply to a number of proposed luxury hotels in the Anaheim Resort. Whether it applies to the city’s largest employer, the Disneyland Resort, is disputed.

Measure J received 55.8 votes to approve and 44.2 votes to reject it.

Measure K received 56.1 votes to approve and 43.9 votes to reject it.



ELECTION COUNT UPDATES:

[8:05 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 6] The first reported election count showed Measure L with 51 percent supporting the initiative and 49 percent against.

