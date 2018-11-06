Anaheim’s Contested Mayor and Council Race [Latest Election Night Count]

4 Shares Email

Former city councilman Harry Sidhu had an early lead in vote-by-mail ballot returns, garnering 37.4 percent of votes over 29 percent for the second highest vote-getter, attorney Ashleigh Aitken, based on the first update of votes counted after polls closed Tuesday evening.

The third highest vote-getter was former city councilwoman Lorri Galloway with 14.4 percent, followed by cemetery district trustee and citizen watchdog Cynthia Ward with 9.2 percent.

The initial election count, released at 8:05 p.m., includes absentee ballots counted before Election Day. In close races in Orange County, the winner may not be known for days or weeks.

Editor’s Note: This article is updated after each new round of the count from election officials. The most recent update was at 8:05 p.m. See an archive below of each Voice of OC update.

With the city’s current Mayor, Tom Tait, termed out, eight candidates have thrown their hat into the ring to lead a city that is facing yet another pivotal election. With Tait, a vocal opponent of corporate subsidies, on his way out and three city council seats up for grabs, the council majority could flip to one that has opposed corporate welfare to one friendlier to Disney and local tourism industry businesses.

In District 2, former city councilman Jordan Brandman has a lead over incumbent James Vanderbilt with 41.4 percent to to 33 percent for Vanderbilt. Teacher and community activist Duane Roberts followed with 18.8 percent.

In District 3, incumbent councilman Jose Moreno leads local businessman Mitch Caldwell 47.8 percent to 33.6 percent. Aircraft mechanic Robert Nelson followed with 18.6 percent.

In District 6, small business owner Trevor O’Neil leads retired teacher Patty Gaby 44.4 percent to 36.2 percent. Urban planning consultant Grant Henninger received 19.4 percent.

Brandman, Caldwell and O’Neil have all been backed by Disney.

Depending on how close the races are, it could be weeks before the results are decided. In the June primary, 42 percent of all ballots in Orange County were not counted at of the end of election night. Many mail-in ballots did not arrive at the county elections office until the Friday deadline.



