Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary Introduce Recognition Program to Thank First Responders

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Rod Gomez, 714-633-1442

Rodrigo.gomez@sci-us.com

FAIRHAVEN MEMORIAL PARK & MORTUARY

AND FAMILY MORTUARY INTRODUCE

RECOGNITION PROGRAM TO THANK FIRST RESPONDERS

Initial ‘Responders First’ honoree comes from Orange County Fire Authority

Santa Ana, Calif. – Oct. 10, 2018 – Santa Ana’s Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary and Family Mortuary have introduced a new awards program, “Responders First,” and announced Orange County Fire Authority Captain Ray McQueen as its initial honoree. McQueen was presented with a personalized plaque at Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary.

The “Responders First” award has been created to honor firefighters and police officers from the Santa Ana Division of Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD). Six honorees – three from OCFA and three from SAPD – will be selected each year by the two agencies.

“It takes a special person to put their own life on the line for people they don’t know,” said Rod Gomez, general manager of Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary. “Every day, these men and women put others first. Whether a car accident, a fire or health emergency, they are first on the scene and first to come to the rescue. With our new awards program, we are putting the responders first, as we thank them and recognize their valor and sacrifice.”

McQueen had been stationed in the heart of downtown Santa Ana at one of the busiest fire stations in Orange County, Station #75. His recent promotion to Captain came with a transfer to Laguna Niguel Station #39. While in Santa Ana, McQueen participated in the firefighter Academy Cadre as an instructor and evaluator, training more than 100 recruits, and was part of the Hazardous Materials Program and the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting program at John Wayne Airport.

“Captain McQueen performs all assignments with high quality and is a dependable member of the team,” said Orange County Assistant Chief for the Fire Authority Randy Black. “He is constantly striving to learn more and is fearless when taking on new challenges. Captain McQueen demonstrates great stewardship and leadership and is a mentor to firefighters of all ranks.”

As part of this recognition, McQueen received an engraved plaque hand-delivered by Fairhaven Memorial. Fairhaven also is making a donation in McQueen’s name to the OCFA Foundation.

About Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary

Founded in 1911 by Oliver Halsell to provide a peaceful and comforting place for families to honor their loved ones, Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary is Orange County’s most beautiful full-service mortuary, crematory and cemetery. With the memorial park and mortuary in Central Orange County and an elegantly appointed mortuary in South Orange County, Fairhaven provides funeral, cremation and burial services both at the time of need and through advanced planning, maintaining its steadfast commitment to care and compassion. Fairhaven is dedicated to celebrating the individual, providing services that are as unique and wide-ranging as the people they celebrate. Connect with Fairhaven onFacebook and Twitter.

About Family Mortuary

Located in Santa Ana, Calif., Family Mortuary offers funeral services to families from a wide range of cultures, religions and backgrounds. Dedicated to providing the community with custom funeral home services, the mortuary provides funeral, cremation and burial services both at the time of need and through advanced planning, maintaining its steadfast commitment to care and compassion. Family Mortuary works with various consulates and embassies to transport deceased loved ones to foreign countries and can navigate through many customs, cultures and airline regulations, and each situation is handled professionally, offering families peace of mind during their difficult time. Connect with Family Mortuary on Facebook.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.