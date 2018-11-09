Hogan: U.S. Marine Corps, Navy Cross, Afghanistan

0 Shares Email

Editor’s note: This Veterans Day Voice of OC is publishing the most recent plaques on display at Heroes Hall honoring some of Orange County’s most decorated veterans. Donald J. Hogan was born in Ohio on November 25, 1988.

Lance CPL Donald J. Hogan

Citation: Navy Cross

War: Operation Enduring Freedom-Afghanistan

For extraordinary heroism while serving as rifleman, second platoon, Company A, First Battalion, Fifth Marines, Regimental Combat Team 7. Marine Expeditionary Brigade-Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, on August 26, 2009. While on a dismounted patrol in Helmand Province, Lance Corporal Hogan’s squad came under attack from the enemy fighter attempting to command-detonate a directional fragmentation improvised explosive device. Lance Corporal Hogan observed a kite string leading onto the road from an adjacent corn field being pulled taut in an attempt to activate the improvised explosive device. Familiar with this common enemy tactic, he immediately recognized that the attack was imminent and that he had only moments to react. Without hesitation, Lance Corporal Hogan hurled his body into the nearest Marine in an effort to keep him from the effects of the imminent explosion. He then turned in the direction of the improvised explosive device and placed himself in the road so that he could effectively yell verbal warnings to the rest of his squad-mates. This desperate effort to warn the rest of the patrol bought the remaining Marines valuable seconds to begin moving away from the improvised explosive device before it detonated. Mortally wounded by the explosion, Lance Corporal Hogan’s extreme act of selflessness saved a Marine’s life and allowed the rest of the squad to avoid the full brunt of the fragmentation from the improvised explosive device. By his bold leadership, wise judgment, and complete dedication to duty, Lance Corporal Hogan reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Services.

