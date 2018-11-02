North OC Election Guide for November 2018

0 Shares Email

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2018 midterms, and the following is a rundown of news stories for North Orange County residents about the race for the 39th and 45th Congressional Districts, county supervisor, Anaheim City Council, Anaheim living wage measure, district attorney, and sheriff.

Turnout is expected to be higher than usual for this type of election, after the June primary saw 78 percent higher voter participation countywide than the prior midterm primary in 2014. A handful of votes can end up deciding local elections when the results are close.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.

To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.

United States Representative, 39th District

Cities in this district: Parts of Buena Park, Placentia and Anaheim (in Anaheim Hills), and all of Fullerton, Brea, and Yorba Linda. It also includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, although the bulk of the district’s voters live in Orange County.

United States Representative, 45th District

Cities in this district: Orange, Tustin, Lake Forest, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, and portions of Anaheim Hills, Laguna Woods and Laguna Hills.

More info:

Anaheim Mayor and City Council

Unprecedented Spending in Another Pivotal Anaheim Election (Voice of OC)

L-City of Anaheim, Initiative Ordinance to Increase Minimum Wage Payable by Certain Hospitality Industry Employers

Summary: A yes vote would require any company in the Anaheim Resort district receiving tax rebates from the city to pay a minimum wage of $18 an hour by 2022. The hourly minimum wage would by at least two percent each year after, depending on the cost of living.

County Supervisor, 4th District

Cities in this district: Most of Anaheim and Buena Park, as well as all of Fullerton, Brea, La Habra, and Placentia.

District Attorney-Public Administrator

Sheriff-Coroner

