OCTA Honors Those Who Served for Veterans Day

A tradition since 2010, transportation agency thanks employees for military service and ongoing public service in transportation

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority recognized the service of employees who are military veterans during OCTA’s ninth annual Veterans Day Appreciation event.

OCTA employs 85 veterans of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

OCTA has been recognized by military organizations as a military-friendly employer for its efforts to actively recruit veterans.

The veterans are employed in a range of positions, including OCTA coach operators, maintenance workers and administrative employees.

OCTA Director Greg Winterbottom, himself a military veteran, and Deputy CEO Ken Phipps presented the veterans with a special coin to commemorate their service, adorned with the OCTA logo on one side and the logos of the respective military branches and the words, “Thank you for serving” on the other.

Members of the Santa Ana High School Navy Junior ROTC presented colors in honor of the veterans present.

“Our veterans bring strong experience, dedication and values that make them such an important part of the OCTA family,” said OCTA CEO Darrell Johnson. “We are proud to take some time on Veterans Day to say thank you for your service.”

At least 12 OCTA employees with sons, daughters or grandchildren serving in the military also received recognition.

OCTA has received recognition from the Southern California Army Advisory Council as a military-friendly employer for its efforts in actively recruiting veterans.

Those efforts include participating in recruiting events at the Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton, remaining engaged with local junior colleges and universities to recruit veterans, and coordinating events with military organizations to help veterans transition from active-duty service to careers in the transportation industry.

