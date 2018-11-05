Salute to Veterans: Free Community Celebration, Saturday, November 10, 2018

|
For Immediate Release
November 5, 2018
VETERANS + LABOR—PARTNERS IN SERVICE
SALUTE TO VETERANS: FREE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018
THE US MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY
OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
PARKING IS FREE
WORKERS ACROSS CALIFORNIA INVITE YOU TO
Join us for a FREE Community Celebration to say
THANK YOU TO OUR VETERANS
LIVE MUSIC BY FLASHBACK HEART ATTACK—’80s ROCK & ROLL | VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR FREE HOT DOGS | ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS | FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS | JOB ACCESS FOR VETERANS
FOOD DRIVE: Please bring non-perishable food to be donated to veterans in need.
