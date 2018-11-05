Salute to Veterans: Free Community Celebration, Saturday, November 10, 2018

WORKERS ACROSS CALIFORNIA INVITE YOU TO

Join us for a FREE Community Celebration to say

THANK YOU TO OUR VETERANS

LIVE MUSIC BY FLASHBACK HEART ATTACK—’80s ROCK & ROLL | VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR FREE HOT DOGS | ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS | FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS | JOB ACCESS FOR VETERANS

FOOD DRIVE: Please bring non-perishable food to be donated to veterans in need.

