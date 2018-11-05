Press Releases

Salute to Veterans: Free Community Celebration, Saturday, November 10, 2018

By |
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

For Immediate Release

November 5, 2018

 

VETERANS + LABOR—PARTNERS IN SERVICE

SALUTE TO VETERANS: FREE COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018

THE US MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY

OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

PARKING IS FREE

WORKERS ACROSS CALIFORNIA INVITE YOU TO

Join us for a FREE Community Celebration to say

THANK YOU TO OUR VETERANS

LIVE MUSIC BY FLASHBACK HEART ATTACK—’80s ROCK & ROLL | VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR FREE HOT DOGS | ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS | FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS | JOB ACCESS FOR VETERANS

FOOD DRIVE: Please bring non-perishable food to be donated to veterans in need.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.