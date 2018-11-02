0 Shares Email

Salute to Veterans: Thank our vets at free event Nov. 10 at OC Fair & Event Center

COSTA MESA – When many of our veterans returned from service, there were no parades or public thanks. This Veterans Day, you can change that. Join us at Salute to Veterans and say “thank you” to those who served.

Veterans and all community members are invited to this free event on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OC Fair & Event Center. The celebration is presented in collaboration with Veterans + Labor and Orange County Employees Association. Entertainment, food, fun and services for veterans will be featured and Heroes Hall veterans museum will be open.

The community is invited to bring non-perishable items for a food drive to help local veterans in need. Last year 9.7 tons of food was collected at multiple sites.

“Labor unions and community groups from across the county have come together to create an event that says ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices veterans have made,” said Jennifer Beuthin, general manager for the Orange County Employees Association. “For far too long, veterans didn’t get the services and support they need when they come home from serving our country and we are proud to stand together with workers and community leaders to change that.”

Salute to Veterans will feature:

Complimentary hot dog lunch

Free health screenings

Live music and entertainment

Veterans resources and job fair

Marine Corps birthday ceremony

Food drive for veterans

Activities for kids

Free admission (with pass) to Orange County Market Place for event attendees

“It is an honor for us to celebrate the men and women who serve our country, those who protect our freedom,” said OC Fair & Event Center CEO Kathy Kramer. “We hope to have a great turnout at Salute to Veterans so these amazing individuals from all branches of the military can see and feel that appreciation. We are privileged to host this event and to provide Heroes Hall to recognize those who serve.”

Heroes Hall veterans museum and education center at OC Fair & Event Center is showcasing Bravemind, an interactive exhibition featuring the use of virtual reality technology to combat PTSD. The Veterans Story Booth where vets can record and share their tales of service, will also be open.

