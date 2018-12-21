3 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 19, 2018

Don Wagner Launches Campaign for Orange County Supervisor

Irvine, CA – Don Wagner, Mayor of Irvine, announced today that he is running for the Third District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to replace Todd Spitzer, who was elected to be the county’s new district attorney.

The third district stretches from Yorba Linda and parts of Anaheim into Orange, Villa Park, Irvine, Tustin, and the Cleveland National Forest. The special election to fill the seat will likely take place in March 2019.

“Today, encouraged by my family and so many amazing and supportive members of our community, I’m officially joining the race to become the next District 3 Orange County Supervisor,” Wagner said. “I’m stepping forward to fight for Orange County families who deserve a genuine, proven leader who knows that excellent schools, low crime, a strong economy, low taxes, and a clean environment will move our region forward.”

Don Wagner was re-elected Mayor of Irvine by a 14-point margin.

Wagner’s current and former political offices have significant overlap with the supervisor seat, giving Wagner built-in name identification and making him the odds-on favorite in the special election. Irvine is the largest city in the district, composing 35% of registered voters. And Wagner’s former assembly seat, AD-68, composes 65% of registered voters.

About Don Wagner:

Don Wagner has been serving this community for two decades. For the last two years, Don Wagner has led an Irvine renaissance without raising taxes, ever!

Under Don’s leadership as Mayor, the Irvine Great Park is finally being built. Irvine has seen more parks, wilderness trails, and sports facilities open. Real planning for the long promised cultural terrace is now happening, while live music returned to Irvine at our new amphitheater. Moreover, Don has implemented every step of the detailed traffic improvement plan he promised in the last election, including stopping all residential development contributing to our traffic problem. With Don Wagner as Mayor, Irvine has finally begun making real progress on getting our traffic under control. Imagine that – campaign promises being honored to make your life better.

First elected in 1998 to the South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees, Don served three consecutive terms, including an unprecedented six years as Board President. Under Don’s leadership, his district balanced every budget and paid off all debts without ever raising taxes. He quickly developed a reputation as a straight-shooter with a commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Over the course of his six years in the State Assembly, Don served on a number of different committees, including Budget, Health, Education, and Revenue and Taxation. Since he was first elected, he also served as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee with jurisdiction over the legal profession, the courts, and most state governing codes. In addition, he served on all of the financial committees, with responsibility for all state spending and revenue, quickly earning a reputation for expertise in government fiscal affairs such that he was twice appointed by the Association of California Cities – Orange County to teach government finance and budgeting to local elected officials at UCI.

A practicing attorney, Don is also quite active in the Orange County business and legal communities. He has served on several committees and advisory boards for the Orange County Bar Association, and as a Judge Pro Tempore in the Superior Court of Orange County. He has also published articles on legal, political, and cultural topics in the local media.

Don is committed to his community and has been actively involved in several non-profits and charities. He served as president of the American Lung Association of Orange County, an affiliate of the nation’s oldest voluntary health organization. He founded and served as the first president of the Orange County Chapter of the Federalist Society, a national organization of conservative lawyers, judges, and law professors committed to ensuring judicial integrity and strict adherence to the Constitution of the United States.

Don received his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 1987 from the University of California, Hastings College of Law and was admitted to the California Bar in the same year.

Don and his wife, Megan, reside in Irvine, where they raised their three children. All of their children were educated in Irvine public schools, where the Wagners have a strong history of heavy involvement in volunteer work throughout Orange County. Don is a past finalist for the Irvine “Citizen of the Year” award and served several years on the board and as president of the Northwood High School Athletic Boosters.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.