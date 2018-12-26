3 Shares Email

Orange County Water District Board Elects Councilmember Sarmiento as Board President

December 20, 2018 –– At yesterday’s board of directors meeting, the Orange County Water District (OCWD; the District) 10-member board elected Councilmember Vicente Sarmiento to serve as the 2019 board president, and Cathy Green and Stephen R. Sheldon to serve as first and second vice president, respectively. The board will lead the District in fulfilling its mission to protect and manage the Orange County Groundwater Basin, which provides water to 2.5 million people in north and central Orange County.

President Sarmiento represents division 8, which includes the city of Santa Ana. He previously served on the OCWD Board from January 2013 to February 2015 and was reappointed in December 2016. Currently serving his third term on the Santa Ana City Council, he was first appointed to the council in January 2007 and served as mayor pro tempore from 2014 to 2016. President Sarmiento graduated from the University of Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and received his Juris Doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He and his family have lived in and around Santa Ana since 1965 and he currently resides in the city with his wife and three children.

“I am honored to serve as president of the board,” said Sarmiento. “Water is our most critical resource and I’m proud to be part of an organization that has helped manage Orange County’s water since 1933. The board will work to implement programs that continue to make our local water supply reliable and continue OCWD’s innovative legacy in groundwater management and water recycling.”

The OCWD Board of Directors is comprised of 10 directors. Seven directors are elected from divisions composed of cities located throughout north and central Orange County and three members are appointed to represent the cities of Anaheim, Fullerton and Santa Ana. For more information on the OCWD Board of Directors, please visit https://www.ocwd.com/about/service-area-board-of-directors/.

The Orange County Water District is committed to enhancing Orange County's groundwater quality and reliability in an environmentally friendly and economical manner. The following cities rely on the groundwater basin, managed by OCWD, to provide about 75 percent of their water demands: Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster, and Yorba Linda.

@OCWDWaterNews on Twitter, and follow @OCWD on Instagram.

