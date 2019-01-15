1 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 14, 2019

La Habra Councilman Tim Shaw Selected as New OCTA Chairman

Director Steve Jones, mayor of Garden Grove, chosen as Vice Chair

ORANGE – La Habra City Councilman Tim Shaw was unanimously selected today as the new chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Shaw served as the OCTA board’s vice chairman for the last year. He replaces outgoing Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, also the county’s Fifth District Supervisor, who remains on the board representing her south Orange County district.

“This is an important time for Orange County transportation and I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to help lead an agency that works diligently to improve the lives of our residents,” Shaw said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, our staff and the public on vital projects such as the I-405 Improvement Project, the OC Streetcar and enhancing OC Bus service.”

Shaw, who has served on the La Habra City Council since 2008 and served two terms as mayor, has been on the OCTA board representing the Fourth District since 2012.

He has held various leadership roles, including serving on OCTA’s Executive Committee, on the Legislative and Communications Committee, and as a member of the State Route 91 Advisory Committee. Shaw is also one of two Orange County representatives serving on the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN) Board of Directors.

Shaw has worked in the office of California’s Governor, an Orange County Supervisor, and a State Senator. He currently works as the Government Affairs Director for the Pacific West Association of REALTORS, and he is an adjunct professor of Political Science at Rio Hondo College.

Chairman Shaw’s education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Arts degree in Legislative Affairs from The George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management.

Shaw is married to La Habra native Shannon Bryant, and they are the proud parents of six sons.

Selected by the board to serve as vice chair was Director Steve Jones, also the Mayor of Garden Grove. Jones has served on the OCTA board representing the First District since 2013.

The OCTA board is composed of 18 members including the five county supervisors, two members from city councils in each of the five supervisorial districts, two public members and the Caltrans District Director serves in a non-voting ex-officio capacity.

# # #

About OCTA : The Orange County Transportation Authority is responsible for planning, funding and implementing transit and capital projects serving 34 cities and 3.1 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.