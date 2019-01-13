Perpetual Wars: Lessons Learned from the 50th Anniversary of Nixon’s War in Vietnam

Gregory Daddis is an associate professor of history and Directorof Chapman University1s Master’s Program in War and Society. Daddis joined Chapman after serving as the Chief of the American History Division in the Department of History at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

A retired US Army colonel, Daddis served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Daddis specializes in the history of the Vietnam War and the Cold War era. He has authored four books, including Withdrawal: Reassessing America¹s Final Years Vietnam (2017), Westmoreland’s War: Reassessing American Strategy in Vietnam (2014), and No Sure Victory: Measuring U.S. Army Effectiveness and Progress in the Vietnam War (2011). He has also published several op-ed pieces commenting on current military affairs, to include writings in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and National Interest magazine.

EVENT: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16TH, 2019 – The Pacific Club, 4110 MacArthur Blvd. Newport Beach – 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

