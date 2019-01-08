0 Shares Email

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett Elected 2019 Board Chairwoman

Supervisor Steel Will Serve as Vice Chair

Santa Ana, Calif. (January 8, 2018) – Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, has been chosen unanimously by her colleagues to serve as Chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for 2019. Supervisor Steel, Second District, will serve as the Board’s Vice Chair.

Supervisor Bartlett was elected in November 2014 and took office in December 2014. She began her involvement in local governance in 2006 when she was elected to the Dana Point City Council. She later served as the Dana Point Mayor Pro Tem in 2007-08 and as Mayor in 2009 and 2014. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration.

Supervisor Bartlett thanked her colleagues for their confidence and continued support. “I’m looking forward to a productive year and serving as the Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors,” she said, listing several initiatives for the coming months, including increasing government effectiveness and efficiency. “We have been able to accomplish so much these past few years and it is imperative we keep with that momentum moving forward to ensure that constituents of Orange County are well-represented.”

Supervisor Bartlett represents the Fifth District, the County’s second largest and home to more than 650,000 residents. It includes Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, and the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza and Ladera Ranch.

Supervisor Steel was also chosen unanimously by her fellow colleagues to be Vice Chair. She represents the Second District, which includes a portion of Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Fountain Valley (portion), Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Stanton, Rossmoor, Sunset Beach, Surfside and Santa Ana Heights.

“I look forward to working with Chairwoman Bartlett and our colleagues to ensure a higher quality of life on behalf of all our Orange County residents,” she said.

Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett praised outgoing Board Chairman Supervisor Andrew Do for his leadership in 2018 tackling several issues relating to public safety, mental health, homelessness, and infrastructure. “Your leadership made a positive impact for all the citizens within Orange County. We thank you for your leadership and your dedication,” she said.

Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District, was also newly sworn in to the Board of Supervisors. He represents the residents of the Fourth District, which includes Brea, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, portions of Anaheim, portions of Buena Park and unincorporated areas. Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Chaffee was elected to the Fullerton City Council in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014. He served as Mayor of Fullerton in 2017-18 and 2013-14 and as Mayor Pro Tem in 2016-2017 and 2012-2013.

The election to replace former Supervisor and current District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s Third District seat will take place on March 12, 2019. Chairwoman Bartlett’s office will assume the constituent responsibilities prior to the election.

