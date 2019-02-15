0 Shares Email

2018 a Historic Year for Dogs and Cats at OC Animal Care

TUSTIN, Calif. – OC Animal Care broke its organizational record in 2018 by achieving a combined save rate of 81.74 percent for dogs and cats, almost 10 percent higher than in 2017.

OC Animal Care achieved progress in 2018 though the implementation of the strategic plan approved by the OC Board of Supervisors in May 2018. This plan brought about new programs, changes in procedures and increased adoptions among other improvements.

“The OC Animal Care team excelled in 2018 – from completing a successful transition to the new facility in Tustin, to implementing elements of its strategic plan, to now celebrating its highest dog and cat save rate ever,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District Supervisor. “These are the kind of accomplishments and care our animals deserve.”

As a result, staff at OC Animal Care was able to save 93.28 percent of dogs and 73.19 percent of cats of the 13,709 that entered the shelter system in 2018. This was an improvement to the 72.08 percent combined save rate in 2017, when the facility took in 14,903 dogs and cats from the community.

Staff is also excited about achieving a combined save rate over 90 percent in the most recent couple of months, which is an industry standard for top-tier municipal shelters across the nation. With kitten season looming ahead, it may be difficult to ensure numbers over 90 percent are sustainable, according to OC Animal Care leadership, but it demonstrates what the team of staff and volunteers are capable of achieving.

“Each of the thousands of animals that enters the OC Animal Care shelter system receives compassionate care and the opportunity to find a forever home,” said Vice Chair Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “I am grateful for our OC Animal Care staff for all they do.”

Support from the community also played a large part in the success. Community members joined the growing foster program in large numbers to help save animals such as orphaned kittens, often the hardest to save in any shelter facility. This led to over 1,600 animals entering into the foster program, over 80 percent more than the year before.

“OC Animal Care’s progress over the last year demonstrates our County’s commitment to working with community partners to innovate and improve our ability to deliver services,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, First District.

“I’m proud to be joining the Board of Supervisors during this exciting time for animals in our county. Our OC Animal Care team is setting the standard for humane, compassionate and transparent care,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

2018 was a year of many changes for the organization. OC Animal Care relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility in Tustin in March after 77 years at its previous facility, and new Director Mike Kaviani, an industry expert, took the helm of OC Animal Care in August to help guide the organization’s progress.

“2018 was a historic year for OC Animal Care, and I am extremely proud and excited to be part of such a hard-working, dedicated team,” Kaviani said. “We are looking forward to building off of the great work we achieved together in 2018 to make 2019 even more successful.”

OC Animal Care is located at 1630 Victory Road, Tustin 92782. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit today and provide a forever or foster home for an animal in need.

2018 OC Animal Care at a Glance

