County Hires Executive Director of Internal Audit Department

Santa Ana, Calif. (February 27, 2018) – The County of Orange Board of Supervisors voted February 26 to approve the appointment of Agripino Alonso as Director of the Internal Audit Department (IAD).

The IAD reports directly to the Board of Supervisors, providing independent and objective financial audits and advisory services to protect and safeguard the County’s resources and assets. Alonso will manage the Internal Audit Department while working directly with the Audit Oversight Committee.

“Hiring Mr. Alonso as Internal Auditor is another step this Board has taken to bring more transparency to the County of Orange,” said Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District Supervisor. “His exemplary experience in improving the effectiveness and efficiency in county government is invaluable.”

The Board voted in June 2018 to re-establish the Internal Audit Department. The Internal Audit Department tests and reports on the effectiveness of internal control systems and processes, which County management relies for safeguarding assets and resources, reasonable and prudent financial stewardship, accurate recording and reporting, and achieving the County’s goals and objectives.

“Having a strong and independent internal Audit Department will assure the taxpayers of Orange County that their money is used in a prudent fashion,” said Vice Chair Michelle Steel, Second District. “I look forward to working with Mr. Alonso in his new role.”

Alonso is expected to start working for the County of Orange on April 8, 2019. He spent the last 20 years with Los Angeles County, most recently as the Division Chief of the Internal Audit and Contract Compliance. He streamlined the audit approach to be more customer-centric and cost effective. He also developed Los Angeles County’s first risk based audit plan, Countywide Procurement and Contracting Risk Assessments and the Multi-Year Audit Plans. He was recognized in 2018 for Outstanding Team Work by the Quality and Productivity Commission and also received the County’s Productivity and Quality Bronze Eagle Award for the Contractor Alert Reporting Database.

“Government accountability is of the utmost importance. I look forward to working with Mr. Alonso in this vital position to ensure prudent spending of taxpayer dollars,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, First District.

Along with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton, Alonso is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor and holds a Certification in Risk Management Assurance.

“The Internal Audit function is an important role in county government,” said Supervisor Chaffee, Fourth District.

