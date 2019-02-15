1 Shares Email

New Board Leadership Elected for Foothill/Eastern and San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agencies



Responsible for overseeing the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads, new Chairs and Vice Chairs will focus on capital improvements and environmental stewardship

IRVINE, CA (Feb. 14, 2019) – At their February meeting, the San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency (SJHTCA) and Foothill/Eastern Transportation Corridor Agency (F/ETCA) Boards of Directors nominated and elected new leadership for 2019.

Director Fred Minagar, Laguna Niguel Councilmember, was re-elected SJHTCA Chair, and Director Cynthia Connors, Laguna Woods Mayor, was elected Vice Chair. SJHTCA manages the 73 Toll Road, which provides a vital link between the John Wayne Airport area and San Juan Capistrano.

Director Christina Shea, Irvine Mayor Pro Tem, was elected F/ETCA Chair, and Director Chuck Puckett, Tustin Mayor, was elected Vice Chair. Shea previously served as Vice Chair of the F/ETCA Board. F/ETCA manages the 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads, which provide vital links between Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine and the border of Orange and Riverside counties. Annual Chair and Vice Chair appointments are effective as of Feb. 1 to coincide with City Council annual appointments to the Boards and Agencies.

The Boards of Directors also welcomed eight new Directors:

Katrina Foley, new SJHTCA Director representing Costa Mesa

Will O’Neill, new SJHTCA Director representing Newport Beach

Dan Bane, new SJHTCA Director representing San Clemente

Lucille Kring, new F/ETCA Director representing Anaheim

Laura Ferguson, new F/ETCA Director representing San Clemente

Doug Chaffee, new F/ETCA Director representing the 4th Supervisorial District for the County of Orange

Patricia Kelley, new SJHTCA and F/ETCA Director representing Mission Viejo

David Penaloza, new SJHTCA and F/ETCA Director representing Santa Ana

Orange County’s 51-miles of Toll Roads – State Routes 73, 133, 241 and 261 – carry on average 325,000 trips each week day. Collectively, the Agencies will focus on various capital improvement projects to improve on-road experience for the more than 1.4 million accountholders and continue protecting the more than 2,100 acres of habitat and open space that they have set aside in perpetuity.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) are two joint powers authorities formed by the California legislature in 1986 to plan, finance, construct and operate Orange County’s public toll road system. Fifty-one miles of the system are complete, including the 73, 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads. TCA continues to meet the region’s growing need for congestion-free transportation alternatives.

