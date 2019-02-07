The World Affairs Council: Ambassador John Negroponte and Dr. Clayton Dube discuss US-China relations

|
Contact: Naseem Qader Tel: (310) 383-8539 nsqader@gmail.comhttp://www.worldaffairscouncil.org
2102 Business Center Drive, Irvine, CA 92612
IRVINE, California- The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC) has organized a special lunch event and conversation with Ambassador John Negroponte and Dr. Clayton Dube for a discussion on US-China relations to take place on Wednesday, February 14th, 2019, 11:30AM to 1:00 PM at The Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA.
Ambassador Negroponte’s remarks will focus on the U.S. – China relationship, the evolution of U.S. security priorities since the creation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and U.S. leadership priorities in 2019. The Ambassador has had a distinguished career in diplomacy and national security which includes service as the inaugural Director of National Intelligence under President George W. Bush, service as ambassador to the United Nations, Iraq, Mexico, Honduras and the Philippines. He has also served as Chairman of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance. He was awarded the National Security Medal by President Bush in 2009. Ambassador Negroponte serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Council of the Americas/Americas Society. He is also Co- chairman of the US-Philippines Society and a past member of the Secretary of State’s ForeignAffairs Policy Board. He currently serves as Vice Chair at Mclarty Associates.
Dr. Clayton Dube heads the USC U.S.-China Institute which focuses on the multidimensional and always changing U.S.-China relationship. Dube has earned teaching awards at three universities. Trained as a historian, he first lived in China in 1982-85 and carried out research there in 1989 and 1991-92. He’s visited another sixty-plus times for research, teaching, and to lead groups of students and teachers. Dube is a director of the National Consortium for Teaching about Asia (NCTA) and serves on the editorial boards of Education about Asia and the International Review of Chinese Studies. He was previously associate editor of Modern China. Dube has produced several documentary films and consulted on others. The best known of these is the twelve-part Assignment: China series on American media coverage of China since the 1940s.
EVENT: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH, 2019
The Westin South Coast Plaza
686 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92626
11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC), a member of the World Affairs Councils of America (WACA) based in Washington DC, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose primary goal is to educate and inform its members and community citizens on important and critical issues concerning world affairs. WACOC’s speakersinclude experienced diplomats and ambassadors, heads of state, foreign ministers, high-level government officials, prominent journalists and writers, and top military and intelligence officials.
