The World Affairs Council: Ambassador John Negroponte and Dr. Clayton Dube discuss US-China relations

PRESS RELEASE

IRVINE, California- The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC) has organized a special lunch event and conversation with Ambassador John Negroponte and Dr. Clayton Dube for a discussion on US-China relations to take place on Wednesday, February 14th, 2019, 11:30AM to 1:00 PM at The Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ambassador Negroponte’s remarks will focus on the U.S. – China relationship, the evolution of U.S. security priorities since the creation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and U.S. leadership priorities in 2019. The Ambassador has had a distinguished career in diplomacy and national security which includes service as the inaugural Director of National Intelligence under President George W. Bush, service as ambassador to the United Nations, Iraq, Mexico, Honduras and the Philippines. He has also served as Chairman of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance. He was awarded the National Security Medal by President Bush in 2009. Ambassador Negroponte serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Council of the Americas/Americas Society. He is also Co- chairman of the US-Philippines Society and a past member of the Secretary of State’s ForeignAffairs Policy Board. He currently serves as Vice Chair at Mclarty Associates.