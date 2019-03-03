3rd Annual Boca De Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture on March 2

0 Shares Email

3rd Annual Boca De Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture

Brings Authors, Poets & Power of Words to Downtown Santa Ana

“Mouth of Gold” annual literary, art and cultural festival returns with free events

open to the public

Santa Ana, CA (February 18, 2019) – Boca De Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture returns for its third year bringing a day of free workshops, panel discussions, author talks and performances throughout Downtown Santa Ana from noon till 10 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019. For a complete listing of events, authors and a map please visit www.BocadeOro.org.

“You can walk from one event to the next and be immersed in the cultural treasures of our community,” said Madeleine Spencer, title and co-founder of Orange County’s growing literary events. “We are so profoundly grateful to our local businesses, galleries and restaurants who opened their doors to host panels, performances, workshops and interactive for emerging writers, authors, families and lovers of all things literary.”

This year’s keynote speaker, Puerto Rican American Author Justin Torres will open Boca de Oro with his book and film, We Are Animals starting at noon at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art.

“Every year the enthusiasm from authors, poets and workshop leaders is spectacular,” said Marcus Omari, founder of the Poetry Reform Society and curator of Boca de Oro. “We not only give our Orange County writers and poets a platform to share their work, but also a place for the public to experience and interact with each one another to create something new and exciting.”

Boca de Oro also features Almas Sonadoras-Dreaming Souls: Youth Elevating the Arts, a day of visual and performing arts events created in collaboration between Downtown Santa Ana and the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD). The celebration features more than 500 SAUSD students, teachers and faculty showcasing local young talent and the district’s innovative and inspiring arts education programs. The highlight will include readings by the finalists from SAUSD’s first annual 2019 #LITCON a Literary Arts Competition within the district’s intermediate and high schools. The winners will perform at Boca de Oro festival.

Highlights from 2019 Boca de Oro include:

Black Out Poetry, creative writing meets crafting in this hands-on workshop with Tamara Davis, District Librarian for Santa Ana Unified at Avant Garden Gallery

Reading the Resistance at The Good Beer Company

Political Poetry of Our Moment led by Brian Glaser, assistant professor at Chapman University at The Gypsy Den

Women: a tapestry of words between Syria and Iran at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art

My name is Also Freedom with Author & Human Trafficking Survivor Shari Ho at Santa Ana Public Library

Women’s Voices, a panel of authors across multiple genres led by Diana Giovinazzo Tierney, co-creator and producer of the literary podcast, Wine, Women and Words at Alta Baja Market

For a complete list and schedule, please visit www.BocadeOro.org.

The finale of Boca de Oro is a showcase of performances by the Poetic Reform Party and a celebratory performance by Banda Magda, brought to us by Santa Ana Sites.

Don’t miss this annual day filled with books, poetry, writing, art, music, dance and more. All events are free and open to the public.

Plan your 2019 Boca de Oro experience at www.bocadeoro.org or join our community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bocadeorofest.

ABOUT BOCA DE ORO FESTIVAL OF LITERARY ARTS & CULTURE

Boca De Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture, “mouth of gold” curates diverse and evocative writers, poets, storytellers and artists who present their work through literary readings, workshops, panel discussions, poetry slams, spoken word styles and visual art experiences. The sister component event, Almas Sonadoras is an arts and performance fest featuring young artists, faculty and staff from Santa Ana Unified School District. A Fringe of the March Downtown Santa Ana Art Walk, Boca de Oro is a gift from Community Engagement with Santa Ana’s small businesses through the Santa Ana Business Council in partnership with Santa Ana Unified School District and the City of Santa Ana.

For more information please visit www.bocadeoro.org.

