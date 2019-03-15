CalOptima Tackling Homeless Health With New Programs

ORANGE, California (March 13, 2019) — CalOptima Medi-Cal members who are homeless will soon benefit from two new programs designed to deliver quality care tailored to their needs.CalOptima’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a clinical field team pilot program in partnership with community health centers to mobilize doctors and medical assistants to provide urgent care services in the community starting next month. Supporting this new health care delivery approach will be a specialized department, the CalOptima Homeless Response Team. Also authorized by the Board, this group of eight staff will focus on care coordination, navigation services and supportive resources.

“CalOptima embraces our evolving and dynamic role in serving Orange County’s homeless,” said Paul Yost, M.D., CalOptima Chairman of the Board. “We will continue to collaborate with the county, health networks, homeless advocacy groups and other interested stakeholders to ensure that CalOptima members receive the care they need. Our responsibility to serve the most vulnerable is ingrained in our mission as a community-based health plan.”

These programs also amplify CalOptima’s recent commitment of more than $22 million inservices for at-risk and homeless CalOptima members, including $11.4 million for mental health services and $11 million for recuperative care services, which improve outcomes for homeless members being discharged from the hospital.

“CalOptima needs to hold itself to a higher standard when it comes to providing access to carefor our homeless members,” said Andrew Do, Orange County Supervisor and CalOptima Boardmember. “In my dual role, I am urging important improvements to homeless health care deliveryby compelling the agency to move beyond traditional approaches. The new programs are only the beginning of what is needed, and I will continue to challenge CalOptima to implement otherenhancements going forward.”