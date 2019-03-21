Court Upholds Canyon Specific Plan Protections

In his ruling, Judge Claster cited the prohibitions against commercial use of the property in all applicable County planning documents – the County’s General Plan, Silverado-Modjeska Specific Plan (SMSP), and zoning code – and the lack of analysis on County Supervisors’ part to conclude that the project was consistent with those documents.

Judge Claster also noted that the SMSP specifically prohibits commercial activities along Santiago Canyon Road, a designated scenic highway corridor. The rural canyon highway is hilly and winding – and notoriously dangerous.

Judge Claster also concluded that the project’s approval violated the California Environmental Quality Act because the County failed to prepare an environmental impact report analyzing the project’s potentially significant traffic safety impacts. The judge’s ruling acknowledged the history of accidents on Santiago Canyon Road and noted that “a reasonable inference can be drawn that a number of patrons attending the weddings will have had some alcoholic drinks.”

“It’s too bad we couldn’t trust our elected officials to reject the project based on its clear inconsistency with land-use regulations and to require an EIR,” said Gloria Sefton, co-founder of Saddleback Canyons Conservancy, which formed the coalition with Rural Canyons Conservation Fund and Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks. “Nonetheless, we are gratified by Judge Claster’s thoughtful analysis and ruling. This outcome restores the integrity of the planning regulations and protects the rural canyons.”

Ray Chandos, Secretary/Treasurer of Rural Canyons Conservation Fund, added, “these planning documents are like contracts with the community, a pledge that land will be used according to certain agreed limitations that benefit everyone. As they’ve done before, the supervisors again thumbed their noses at that contract – and the community– for a single property owner.”