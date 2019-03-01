Thirteen Orange County High Schools Compete in 12th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition on March 2

Thirteen Orange County High Schools Compete in 12th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition Presented by the World Affairs Council of Orange County

Irvine, CA – High school teams from throughout Orange County will compete in a test of knowledge on international politics, geography, global economics, history, and world cultures.

The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC) presents the twelfth annual Academic WorldQuestTM Competition on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, 12:30PM to 4:00PM at Beckman Hall, Chapman University, in Orange, CA.

Eighty-four students, twenty-one teams and thirteen high schools head to Beckman Hall, Chapman University, to compete on topics such as how to deal with North Korea, global refugee and migration crisis, #WeAre NATO-The Alliance at 70, World Trade Organization, and bridging divides to build peace.