Thirteen Orange County High Schools Compete in 12th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition on March 2

February 24, 2019
Thirteen Orange County High Schools Compete in 12th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition Presented by the World Affairs Council of Orange County
Irvine, CA – High school teams from throughout Orange County will compete in a test of knowledge on international politics, geography, global economics, history, and world cultures.
The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC) presents the twelfth annual Academic WorldQuestTM Competition on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, 12:30PM to 4:00PM at Beckman Hall, Chapman University, in Orange, CA.
Eighty-four students, twenty-one teams and thirteen high schools head to Beckman Hall, Chapman University, to compete on topics such as how to deal with North Korea, global refugee and migration crisis, #WeAre NATO-The Alliance at 70, World Trade Organization, and bridging divides to build peace.
Among the High Schools Participating . . .
• Acaciawood Preparatory Academy, Anaheim
• Arnold O. Beckman High School, Tustin
• Corona Del Mar High School, Newport Beach
• Crean Lutheran, Irvine
• El Dorado High School, Placentia
• Fountain Valley High School, Fountain Valley
• Fusion Academy, Huntington Beach
• Irvine High School, Irvine
• Magnolia Science Academy, Santa Ana
• Marina High School, Huntington Beach
• Nova Academy, Santa Ana
• Rancho Alamitos High School, Garden Grove
• Santiago High School, Garden Grove
About Academic WorldQuest
Originating as a global trivia contest created by the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, Academic WorldQuestTM has been developed by the World Affairs Councils of America as a flagship youth education program, now in its 18th year. WACA has expanded the program to some 50 Councils that host local AWQ competitions annually that engage nearly 5,000 high school students nationwide. The program culminates in the Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition in Washington, DC.
Event: Saturday, March 2nd, 2019
Location: Beckman Hall, Chapman University, Orange, CA 92866
Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC), a member of the World Affairs Councils of America (WACA) based in Washington DC, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose primary goal is to educate and inform its members and community citizens on important and critical issues concerning world affairs. WACOC’s speakers includeexperienced diplomats and ambassadors, heads of state, foreign ministers, high-level government officials, prominent journalists and writers, and top military and intelligence officials.
