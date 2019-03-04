1 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Contact: Naseem Qader Tel: (310) 383-8539

nsqader@gmail.com worldaffairscouncil.org

2102 Business Center Drive Irvine, CA 92612

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 01, 2019

“What Next in Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi?”

Irvine, CA – The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC) has organized a dinner and lecture event with Ambassador David Pearce for a discussion on “What Next in Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi?” to take place on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:00 PM at The Caspian Restaurant, Irvine, CA.

The World Affairs Council of Orange County invites you to join us Wednesday, March 13th at 6:00 pm for a discussion with Ambassador (Ret.) David D. Pearce on “What Next in Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi?.” Ambassador Pearce will discuss events leading up to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and examine the implications of his death for both Saudi Arabia’s internal stability and its external relations.

About our Speaker:

Ambassador Pearce joined the U.S. Department of State and served over three decades in eleven overseas posts throughout Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. He was was political section chief in Kuwait when Iraq invaded and deputy chief of mission in Syria for four years, during which time the embassy was attacked by mobs twice. He was Consul General in Dubai, Consul General and Chief of Mission in Jerusalem, Assistant Chief of Mission in Afghanistan, and Ambassador to both Algeria and Greece. Pearce served in Washington as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and held senior-level positions in the State Department with responsibility for Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Event: Wednesday, March 13th, 2019

Location: The Caspian Restaurant, 14100 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC), a member of the World Affairs Councils of America (WACA) based in Washington DC, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose primary goal is to educate and inform its members and community citizens on important and critical issues concerning world affairs. WACOC’s speakers include experienced diplomats and ambassadors, heads of state, foreign ministers, high-level government officials, prominent journalists and writers, and top military and intelligence officials.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.