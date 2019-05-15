Garden Grove Council Approves Subsidies to Help Residents Buy at City Car Dealerships

53 Shares Email

Garden Grove City Council members have approved a car dealership subsidy program that features a $500 rebate for all residents who buy a new vehicle in the city.

The vehicle rebate was approved unanimously as part of improving its Buy in Garden Grove program. The city will also redesign the program’s logo, website and packages made available to residents.

The dealerships included are Garden Grove Kia, Garden Grove Nissan, Russell Westbrook Hyundai, Simpson Chevrolet of Garden Grove, Toyota Place and Volkswagen of Garden Grove.

Residents will receive a $500 subsidy for any new vehicle bought at one of the included dealerships. Dealerships will submit a monthly invoice to the city proving vehicles were purchased and will then receive a check.