May 19, 2019

Irvine, CA – The World Affairs Council of Orange County has organized a lecture/lunch event with former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs, Daniel R. Russel, for a discussion on “How Asia is Reacting to a Less Dependable United States & More Assertive China” to take place on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, 11:30AM to 1:00 PM, at Prego Mediterranean, Irvine, CA.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership might be over, but the continual maneuvering of the United States and China towards the rest of East Asia continues. As the US-China rivalry causes concern in Asia, the response from other countries in the region has created a new dynamic as they adapt to a less dependable America and a stronger, more assertive China.

Daniel Russel served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from 2013-2017 and as a major figure in the Obama Administration’s “pivot to Asia.” He will bejoining us to provide insights on the changing relationship of America and China and the reaction of other countries in the Asia-Pacific Region.

About our Speaker:

