Irvine, CA – The World Affairs Council of Orange County has organized a lecture/lunch event with former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs, Daniel R. Russel, for a discussion on “How Asia is Reacting to a Less Dependable United States & More Assertive China” to take place on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, 11:30AM to 1:00 PM, at Prego Mediterranean, Irvine, CA.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership might be over, but the continual maneuvering of the United States and China towards the rest of East Asia continues. As the US-China rivalry causes concern in Asia, the response from other countries in the region has created a new dynamic as they adapt to a less dependable America and a stronger, more assertive China.
Daniel Russel served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from 2013-2017 and as a major figure in the Obama Administration’s “pivot to Asia.” He will bejoining us to provide insights on the changing relationship of America and China and the reaction of other countries in the Asia-Pacific Region.
About our Speaker:
Event: Wednesday, June 5th, 2019
Location: Prego Mediterranean Restaurant, 2409 Park Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782
Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
The World Affairs Council of Orange County (WACOC), a member of the World Affairs Councils of America (WACA) based in Washington DC, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose primary goal is to educate and inform its members and community citizens on important and critical issues concerning world affairs. WACOC’s speakersinclude experienced diplomats and ambassadors, heads of state, foreign ministers, high-level government officials, prominent journalists and writers, and top military and intelligence officials.
