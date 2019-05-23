No: IV-19-012 May 21, 2019

NRC Has Determined Fuel Loading Can Be Safely Resumed at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has determined that fuel loading can be safely resumed at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. The San Clemente, Calif., plant is owned by Southern California Edison and permanently shut down in 2013.

Fuel loading operations were suspended following an Aug. 3, 2018, incident involving a loaded spent fuel storage canister that was misaligned and became stuck on a flange while being lowered into a storage vault. Information about the incident and the NRC’s response is available on the NRC website.

The NRC made its determination following extensive review of technical data submitted by Edison regarding the possible effects of scratching on spent fuel canisters during fuel loading operations.

The NRC will hold a virtual public meeting/webinar from 2-3 p.m. Central Time

(12-1 p.m. Pacific Time) on June 3. Members of the public will have an opportunity to submit written comments and questions via the webinar user interface following a presentation by NRC officials. NRC staff will provide participation guidance during the webinar.

Interested members of the public should register for the webinar on the NRC website, at which time a confirmation e-mail will be sent with details for joining the webinar via computer or mobile device. There is an option to listen via a phone bridge; however participants must first register for the webinar to obtain the phone bridge number.