Orange County Civic Events for May 21, 2019

The San Juan Capistrano City Council meets at 3:30 p.m. today, May 21, for a special closed session meeting. The regular meeting is at 5 p.m. including consideration of parking rates in the Franciscan Plaza parking structure. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2JNXXgV Agenda: http://bit.ly/2w61Aa7 Special meeting agenda: http://bit.ly/2HBLxGt

The Santa Ana City Council has a 3 p.m. closed session meeting today, May 21, followed by the regular council meeting at 5:45 including discussion of options to address rent increases for mobile home parks. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2HrMceD Agenda: http://bit.ly/2Hrvjkh Special meeting agenda: http://bit.ly/2JNAdty

The Costa Mesa City Council meets at 5:15 p.m. today, May 21, for a special closed session meeting. The regular meeting is at 6 p.m. with a discussion about funding priorities for the Community Development Block Grant. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2YCbzA1 Agenda: http://bit.ly/30stB9N Special meeting agenda: http://bit.ly/2VOgSzE

The Laguna Beach City Council meets at 2 p.m. today, May 21, for a budget workshop session, a 4:30 p.m. closed session and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2w7ynM8 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HpuXup

The San Clemente City Council has a 4 p.m. session today, May 21, on the proposed 2019-20 budget, a 4:30 p.m. closed session and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. The council will review how to fill the vacant seat after the May 8 death of Mayor Steven Swartz. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2M82ldN Agenda: http://bit.ly/2WSGqYE

The Dana Point City Council meets at 5 p.m. today, May 21, and will discuss the city’s proposed 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2YIFHdp Agenda: http://bit.ly/2UYObuw

The Fullerton City Council meets at 4:30 p.m. today, May 21, and the regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. with a discussion about the proposed 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2JXokRZ Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JsfJHi

The Yorba Linda City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today, May 21 for closed session with the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., with a discussion about the council’s stance on short-term rentals. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2HqLoqm Agenda: http://bit.ly/2Ek7lp0

The Lake Forest City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today, May 21, and will discuss changing its municipal code on alcohol at parks and facilities. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/30tT9Dw Agenda: http://bit.ly/2QdD2Fb

The Tustin City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today, May 21 for closed session and the regular meeting is at 7 p.m. and will review a request to buy new vehicles for the police department. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2WNj9Ya Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JO5zQx

The Laguna Niguel City Council meeting for today, May 21, has been canceled. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2HqzfBE Agenda: http://bit.ly/2WTusOz

The Brea City Council meets at 5:45 p.m. today, May 21, for a closed session and following is a study session with public comments at 6:45 p.m. The regular meeting is at 7 p.m. and will discuss Orange County Taxi Administration Program regulations. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2LPWr0u Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HyTDzw

The Placentia City Council meets at 5 p.m. today, May 21, for a closed session and the regular meeting will occur at 7 p.m. and will discuss the proposed 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2VK2xEa Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HqMYsb

The La Palma City Council meets at 7 p.m. today, May 21, and will discuss a pending settlement between the city and Walmart, Inc. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2HpAiBX Agenda: http://bit.ly/2Wgccle