Civic Engagement Meetings June 4, 2019

The San Juan Capistrano City Council meets at 5 p.m. and will talk about the 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2EOKiDb Agenda: http://bit.ly/2QFftWn

The Anaheim City Council meets at 3 p.m. for a budget workshop. The regular meeting at 5 p.m. will discussion on affordable and transitional housing. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2MnQOac Agenda: http://bit.ly/2IicCyR

The Santa Ana City Council meets at 5:45 p.m. and will talk about testing taxes on marijuana. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2WDdhUK Agenda: http://bit.ly/2Irs3F1

The Costa Mesa City Council meets at 6 p.m. and will talk about parking requirements in outdoor areas, such as common area courtyards. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2Xv6nOc Agenda: http://bit.ly/2WjTnP5

The Laguna Beach City Council meets at 6 p.m. and will talk about potentially increasing solid waste service rates for residents. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2HQXRUH Agenda: http://bit.ly/2wxCJfB

The San Clemente City Council meets at 6 p.m. and will give an update on homelessness. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2IcknWL Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HQSYL5

The Dana Point City Council meets at 5 p.m. and will talk about the 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2JVbOTt Agenda: http://bit.ly/2UYObuw

The Fullerton City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. and will talk about a proposed water rate increase. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2W8EvOw Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JsfJHi

The Yorba Linda City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. and will discuss the proposed 2019-20 agreement with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2Mptd9f Agenda: http://bit.ly/30ZFu7j

The Lake Forest City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. and will talk about tobacco regulations in public parks. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2HS0HZp Agenda: http://bit.ly/2wy6tsy

The Tustin City Council meets at 6:15 p.m. and will talk about the city’s stance on Assembly Bill 1356, which would require some cities to allow recreational marijuana businesses. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2wzoGpI Agenda: http://bit.ly/2IeOI78

The Laguna Niguel City Council meets at 6 p.m. and will talk about installing new replacement bus shelters. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2JUha1i Agenda: http://bit.ly/2F0Am9V

The Brea City Council meets at 7 p.m. and will talk about the SR-57 Freeway & Lambert Road Interchange Improvements Project. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2YYEJJO Agenda: http://bit.ly/2EMcNS4

The Placentia City Council meets at 5 p.m. and will talk about the 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2QCa9mz Agenda: http://bit.ly/30ZJRPL

The La Palma City Council meets at 7 p.m. and will talk about the city’s agreement with Southeast Area Animal Control Authority. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2KiHbH6 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2MA8aRs