Santa Ana Celebrates 150th Birthday with a Historic Breakfast in the Streets of Downtown Santa Ana

In honor of the City of Santa Ana’s 150th birthday, you are invited to partake in a re-enlivening of the Santa Ana Historic Street Breakfast, a civic tradition that dates back to 1928.

Join us for GIGANTIC ENTERTAINMENT, homemade chilaquiles, good ol’ fashioned pancakes or even Vegan migas and stick around for arts and crafts, Santa Ana merchandise, micheladas, historic re-enactments and dress-up for our group photo, special guests and speeches, sing the City happy birthday, live music and dancing, visit with the mounted police’s horses, meet town founder William Spurgeon, lotería games, fun kids zone and more!

This event will bring together Santa Ana for an epic community-building event and celebration of our city. Group tables are available for businesses, neighborhoods and non-profits. The event takes place SUNDAY, JULY 28th, 9am-1pm at 4th Street and Spurgeon Street (Free Parking is available at 5th Street and Spurgeon Street).

ABOUT THE FOOD

Chilaquiles will be provided by Chef Richard Espinachio, Caged Chameleon Catering

Pancakes provided by DTSA’s Loaded Cafe

Vegan migas breakfast also by Chef Richard Espinachio

Coffee and other treats provided by downtown restaurants, cafes and markets Please buy your tickets online before the event. This event may sell out!

Kids/Babies/Friendly Pets totally welcome to the event and do not need their own ticket if not eating. We only ask you try to reserve table seating for diners by bringing blankets to pitch on the lawn, strollers, kiddie chairs, etc.

SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF SANTA ANA, DOWNTOWN INC and the SANTA ANA BUSINESS COUNCIL.

Historic photo provided by the Santa Ana History Room. A re-enactment group photo will be taken by the California Center for Digital Arts.

Photo by Brian Feinzimer

ABOUT THE BREAKFAST CLUB

The Santa Ana Breakfast Club is comprised of downtown’s improvement groups: Downtown Inc., the Santa Ana Business Council and the City of Santa Ana and all of our friends, neighbors and acquaintances. The historic slogan of the Santa Ana Breakfast Club is “Once a Breakfasteer, Always a Breakfasteer”

